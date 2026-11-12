Pope Leo XIV Arrives in Peru for Historic Visit After Emotional Argentina Farewell
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV arrived in Peru on Wednesday for a six-day pastoral tour, beginning his landmark visit with a meeting with President Keiko Fujimori at the Government Palace in Lima.
Fujimori welcomed the pontiff at the airport with an official reception befitting a head of state. Thousands of Peruvians subsequently gathered along the streets of the capital as he traveled in the popemobile through Lima's historic center toward the presidential palace.
The Peruvian visit represents the final stage of Leo XIV's first tour of Latin America, following previous stops in Uruguay and Argentina.
For the pontiff, formerly known as Robert Prevost, the journey carries particular personal significance, as Peru played a central role in his religious career. He first arrived in the country in 1985 as an Augustinian missionary and later became Bishop of Chiclayo before moving to the Vatican in 2023.
Before reaching Peru, Leo XIV wrapped up a four-day visit to Argentina with a farewell ceremony at Ministro Pistarini International Airport in Ezeiza.
Accompanied by a ceremonial guard of grenadiers, the Pope blessed emotional supporters who had gathered to see him off and exchanged heartfelt greetings with Argentine President Javier Milei, who appeared visibly touched by the occasion. Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno and Presidential Secretary Karina Milei also attended the ceremony.
The pontiff subsequently departed for Lima aboard a flight carrying members of the Vatican delegation and accompanying journalists.
Earlier, he had celebrated an open-air Mass in the square outside the Basilica of Our Lady of Lujan, attracting millions of worshippers.
"Farewell, my dear Argentina! Thank you, Argentina, for welcoming me with open arms!" Leo XIV said to applause, highlighting his personal ties to the region.
"Now you have two Popes: one who was born here and another by adoption," he added, referring to Pope Francis, who was born in Argentina but never visited his homeland during his papacy.
Peru represents half of the itinerary planned for Leo XIV's South American journey, which covers four major regions.
Following his meeting with Fujimori in Lima, the Pope is scheduled to travel to Cusco, where he will engage with Indigenous communities and religious leaders in the southern Andes.
His program in Pucallpa will emphasize environmental conservation and efforts to protect the Amazon rainforest. He is also expected to visit Chiclayo, the northern Peruvian diocese where he served as bishop for eight years.
Fujimori welcomed the pontiff at the airport with an official reception befitting a head of state. Thousands of Peruvians subsequently gathered along the streets of the capital as he traveled in the popemobile through Lima's historic center toward the presidential palace.
The Peruvian visit represents the final stage of Leo XIV's first tour of Latin America, following previous stops in Uruguay and Argentina.
For the pontiff, formerly known as Robert Prevost, the journey carries particular personal significance, as Peru played a central role in his religious career. He first arrived in the country in 1985 as an Augustinian missionary and later became Bishop of Chiclayo before moving to the Vatican in 2023.
Before reaching Peru, Leo XIV wrapped up a four-day visit to Argentina with a farewell ceremony at Ministro Pistarini International Airport in Ezeiza.
Accompanied by a ceremonial guard of grenadiers, the Pope blessed emotional supporters who had gathered to see him off and exchanged heartfelt greetings with Argentine President Javier Milei, who appeared visibly touched by the occasion. Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno and Presidential Secretary Karina Milei also attended the ceremony.
The pontiff subsequently departed for Lima aboard a flight carrying members of the Vatican delegation and accompanying journalists.
Earlier, he had celebrated an open-air Mass in the square outside the Basilica of Our Lady of Lujan, attracting millions of worshippers.
"Farewell, my dear Argentina! Thank you, Argentina, for welcoming me with open arms!" Leo XIV said to applause, highlighting his personal ties to the region.
"Now you have two Popes: one who was born here and another by adoption," he added, referring to Pope Francis, who was born in Argentina but never visited his homeland during his papacy.
Peru represents half of the itinerary planned for Leo XIV's South American journey, which covers four major regions.
Following his meeting with Fujimori in Lima, the Pope is scheduled to travel to Cusco, where he will engage with Indigenous communities and religious leaders in the southern Andes.
His program in Pucallpa will emphasize environmental conservation and efforts to protect the Amazon rainforest. He is also expected to visit Chiclayo, the northern Peruvian diocese where he served as bishop for eight years.
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