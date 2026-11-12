Eisenkot Bloc Plans to Repeal Five Netanyahu-Era Laws Ahead of New Israeli Government
(MENAFN) A political bloc led by Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot is preparing to overturn five major laws introduced under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, aiming to reverse significant elements of his legislative agenda before a new government is established, according to local media reports.
Party leaders have agreed to form dedicated parliamentary committees to work on repealing the legislation simultaneously, with Yair Golan's Democrats party expected to lead most of the panels.
The proposed initiative focuses on laws that critics argue expanded political control over independent institutions and weakened mechanisms designed to oversee government authority.
One committee will examine two pieces of legislation concerning the judiciary and legal supervision of government activities.
The first amended the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee, replacing two representatives from the Israel Bar Association with legal experts selected by the governing coalition and opposition. Critics argued that the changes increased political interference in judicial appointments.
The second measure separated the attorney general's responsibilities into two positions: a government legal adviser and a chief prosecutor. It also expanded the government's authority over the appointment and dismissal of its legal adviser, while allowing officials to disregard legal opinions or obtain alternative legal representation.
Another committee will focus on reversing changes to the department responsible for investigating alleged criminal misconduct by police officers. The legislation removed the department from the direct supervision of professional prosecutors and granted the justice minister considerable influence over selecting its director.
Opponents warned that the changes could expose investigations to political interference and undermine the department's institutional independence.
A separate parliamentary panel will address legislation governing the media sector. The measure eliminated restrictions on companies owning both television channels and newspapers while removing the separation between newsroom operations and the commercial interests of media owners.
It also established official audience measurement mechanisms to determine the distribution of government advertising funds, a system critics argued could benefit media organizations supportive of the government.
A fourth committee is expected to pursue the repeal of an amendment restricting the circumstances under which a prime minister can be declared unfit to remain in office to cases involving physical or mental incapacity.
Critics maintained that the amendment was designed to shield Netanyahu amid his ongoing corruption trial. Israel's Supreme Court delayed the measure's implementation until the next Knesset, preventing it from taking effect during the parliamentary term in which it was approved.
According to the report, the Knesset's legal adviser informed representatives of Eisenkot's bloc that reversing the judicial legislation could be accomplished relatively quickly, whereas repealing the media law would involve a more complicated process.
The initiative is unfolding as Eisenkot works to assemble a governing coalition. President Isaac Herzog formally assigned him the task of forming a new government on Sunday, allowing him 28 days to complete the process, with the possibility of an additional 14-day extension.
Party leaders have agreed to form dedicated parliamentary committees to work on repealing the legislation simultaneously, with Yair Golan's Democrats party expected to lead most of the panels.
The proposed initiative focuses on laws that critics argue expanded political control over independent institutions and weakened mechanisms designed to oversee government authority.
One committee will examine two pieces of legislation concerning the judiciary and legal supervision of government activities.
The first amended the composition of the Judicial Selection Committee, replacing two representatives from the Israel Bar Association with legal experts selected by the governing coalition and opposition. Critics argued that the changes increased political interference in judicial appointments.
The second measure separated the attorney general's responsibilities into two positions: a government legal adviser and a chief prosecutor. It also expanded the government's authority over the appointment and dismissal of its legal adviser, while allowing officials to disregard legal opinions or obtain alternative legal representation.
Another committee will focus on reversing changes to the department responsible for investigating alleged criminal misconduct by police officers. The legislation removed the department from the direct supervision of professional prosecutors and granted the justice minister considerable influence over selecting its director.
Opponents warned that the changes could expose investigations to political interference and undermine the department's institutional independence.
A separate parliamentary panel will address legislation governing the media sector. The measure eliminated restrictions on companies owning both television channels and newspapers while removing the separation between newsroom operations and the commercial interests of media owners.
It also established official audience measurement mechanisms to determine the distribution of government advertising funds, a system critics argued could benefit media organizations supportive of the government.
A fourth committee is expected to pursue the repeal of an amendment restricting the circumstances under which a prime minister can be declared unfit to remain in office to cases involving physical or mental incapacity.
Critics maintained that the amendment was designed to shield Netanyahu amid his ongoing corruption trial. Israel's Supreme Court delayed the measure's implementation until the next Knesset, preventing it from taking effect during the parliamentary term in which it was approved.
According to the report, the Knesset's legal adviser informed representatives of Eisenkot's bloc that reversing the judicial legislation could be accomplished relatively quickly, whereas repealing the media law would involve a more complicated process.
The initiative is unfolding as Eisenkot works to assemble a governing coalition. President Isaac Herzog formally assigned him the task of forming a new government on Sunday, allowing him 28 days to complete the process, with the possibility of an additional 14-day extension.
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