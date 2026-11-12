Pezeshkian Holds Separate Talks with Iraqi, Pakistani Leaders at COP31
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held separate discussions with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday during the COP31 United Nations climate summit in Antalya, Türkiye, focusing on bilateral relations and regional developments, according to official statements.
During his meeting with Rashid, Pezeshkian reviewed relations between Tehran and Baghdad, with both presidents emphasizing the importance of maintaining constructive dialogue and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.
In a separate meeting with Sharif, discussions centered on political and economic relations, particularly opportunities to increase bilateral trade, strengthen regional partnerships and improve coordination on security and stability matters.
The two leaders also exchanged views on the changing regional situation, according to official statements.
Sharif voiced "deep concern" over the continuation of regional hostilities, highlighting the importance of diplomatic negotiations, restraint and efforts to prevent further escalation. He also called for sustained dialogue to establish lasting peace and stability.
Additionally, the Pakistani premier emphasized the importance of "building on the understandings reached under the Islamabad MoU of June 2026" and reiterated Islamabad's willingness to maintain a "sincere and constructive role" in supporting regional stability and peaceful diplomatic solutions.
During his meeting with Rashid, Pezeshkian reviewed relations between Tehran and Baghdad, with both presidents emphasizing the importance of maintaining constructive dialogue and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.
In a separate meeting with Sharif, discussions centered on political and economic relations, particularly opportunities to increase bilateral trade, strengthen regional partnerships and improve coordination on security and stability matters.
The two leaders also exchanged views on the changing regional situation, according to official statements.
Sharif voiced "deep concern" over the continuation of regional hostilities, highlighting the importance of diplomatic negotiations, restraint and efforts to prevent further escalation. He also called for sustained dialogue to establish lasting peace and stability.
Additionally, the Pakistani premier emphasized the importance of "building on the understandings reached under the Islamabad MoU of June 2026" and reiterated Islamabad's willingness to maintain a "sincere and constructive role" in supporting regional stability and peaceful diplomatic solutions.
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