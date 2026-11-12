EU Chief Highlights Growing Energy Disruptions, Climate Risks Worldwide
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned Wednesday that the international community is approaching a "global tipping point" as disruptions to energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz intensify pressure on global markets and complicate efforts to meet climate objectives.
Addressing the high-level segment of the COP31 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Antalya, she highlighted the growing connection between energy security challenges and the worsening climate crisis.
"At the same time as the climate crisis is unfolding, disruption of energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz is shaking global energy markets," von der Leyen said.
She stressed that the consequences of maintaining existing energy and environmental policies were becoming increasingly apparent, warning that the world was reaching a decisive moment requiring stronger action.
"The world is witnessing the cost of continuing with the status quo for our climate and for energy security, we are at a global tipping point," she said.
Von der Leyen also pointed to extreme weather events across different regions, including destructive flooding in Nepal, prolonged drought conditions stretching from Sudan to Central America and what she described as "one of the worst wildfire seasons on record" in Europe.
She further warned that international climate commitments were increasingly at risk, citing United Nations projections indicating that global temperatures are likely to exceed the threshold established under the Paris Agreement.
"The latest United Nations report is clear. We are on course to overshoot the 1.5C-degree (2.7F-degree) target, and every fraction of a degree matters. So, we must double down, and Europe will play its part," she said.
The European Commission president concluded by identifying three major priorities for the European Union: fulfilling its existing climate commitments, speeding up the transition toward electrified energy systems and expanding cooperation with international partners to address environmental and energy challenges.
Addressing the high-level segment of the COP31 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Antalya, she highlighted the growing connection between energy security challenges and the worsening climate crisis.
"At the same time as the climate crisis is unfolding, disruption of energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz is shaking global energy markets," von der Leyen said.
She stressed that the consequences of maintaining existing energy and environmental policies were becoming increasingly apparent, warning that the world was reaching a decisive moment requiring stronger action.
"The world is witnessing the cost of continuing with the status quo for our climate and for energy security, we are at a global tipping point," she said.
Von der Leyen also pointed to extreme weather events across different regions, including destructive flooding in Nepal, prolonged drought conditions stretching from Sudan to Central America and what she described as "one of the worst wildfire seasons on record" in Europe.
She further warned that international climate commitments were increasingly at risk, citing United Nations projections indicating that global temperatures are likely to exceed the threshold established under the Paris Agreement.
"The latest United Nations report is clear. We are on course to overshoot the 1.5C-degree (2.7F-degree) target, and every fraction of a degree matters. So, we must double down, and Europe will play its part," she said.
The European Commission president concluded by identifying three major priorities for the European Union: fulfilling its existing climate commitments, speeding up the transition toward electrified energy systems and expanding cooperation with international partners to address environmental and energy challenges.
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