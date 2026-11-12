UN Chief Urges COP31 to Turn Climate Pledges into Concrete Action
(MENAFN) The president of the United Nations General Assembly has called on countries participating in the COP31 climate conference in Türkiye to move beyond international commitments and deliver measurable results, warning that current global efforts remain far behind the targets needed to limit climate change.
Speaking to journalists during the UN climate summit in Antalya on Wednesday, Khalilur Rahman stressed that the conference must prioritize practical implementation and turn previously established climate agreements into effective action.
"Paris gave us a compass, the UAE consensus gave us a direction, and Taku Pakasoa Declaration gave us the islands’ and Pacific's voice. Antalya must now give us delivery," he said.
Rahman highlighted the worsening climate situation, revealing that worldwide carbon emissions reached an unprecedented 42 billion in 2025, while the past 12 years were the hottest ever recorded.
He contrasted these developments with the objectives of the 2015 Paris Agreement, which seeks to limit global warming to 1.5C (2.7F). However, existing projections indicate that temperatures could instead rise by approximately 2.8C (5F).
Describing the difference between the agreed objectives and current projections, Rahman said the disparity was "not a gap; it's a chasm, and people are falling into it every day."
Accelerating Renewable Energy And Cutting Emissions
Rahman also outlined the major climate targets that governments must pursue, emphasizing the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2035 in accordance with scientific recommendations.
Achieving this objective will require countries to significantly accelerate renewable energy development, with global capacity additions reaching approximately 1,200 gigawatts annually to triple renewable energy generation.
He emphasized that reducing dependence on carbon-intensive energy sources remains the only "viable path" to limiting further temperature increases, calling for stronger international cooperation and faster implementation of clean energy strategies.
Speaking to journalists during the UN climate summit in Antalya on Wednesday, Khalilur Rahman stressed that the conference must prioritize practical implementation and turn previously established climate agreements into effective action.
"Paris gave us a compass, the UAE consensus gave us a direction, and Taku Pakasoa Declaration gave us the islands’ and Pacific's voice. Antalya must now give us delivery," he said.
Rahman highlighted the worsening climate situation, revealing that worldwide carbon emissions reached an unprecedented 42 billion in 2025, while the past 12 years were the hottest ever recorded.
He contrasted these developments with the objectives of the 2015 Paris Agreement, which seeks to limit global warming to 1.5C (2.7F). However, existing projections indicate that temperatures could instead rise by approximately 2.8C (5F).
Describing the difference between the agreed objectives and current projections, Rahman said the disparity was "not a gap; it's a chasm, and people are falling into it every day."
Accelerating Renewable Energy And Cutting Emissions
Rahman also outlined the major climate targets that governments must pursue, emphasizing the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2035 in accordance with scientific recommendations.
Achieving this objective will require countries to significantly accelerate renewable energy development, with global capacity additions reaching approximately 1,200 gigawatts annually to triple renewable energy generation.
He emphasized that reducing dependence on carbon-intensive energy sources remains the only "viable path" to limiting further temperature increases, calling for stronger international cooperation and faster implementation of clean energy strategies.
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