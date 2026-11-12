Russia, Serbia Continue Talks Over New Long-Term Natural Gas Agreement
(MENAFN) Russia and Serbia are maintaining discussions on expanding natural gas deliveries and establishing a new long-term supply agreement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced Wednesday.
During a meeting in Moscow with Aleksandar Vulin, chairman of the supervisory board of Serbia's state-owned gas company Srbijagas, Lavrov reaffirmed Moscow's commitment to fulfilling existing bilateral arrangements.
"Right now, negotiations continue on further gas supplies, on a new long-term contract," he said. "I know that the general director of the state company Srbijagas, Dusan Bajatovic, was also here. We are fully committed to all the agreements that we have had and have."
Lavrov also expressed hope that Serbia's incoming government would maintain the existing strategic relationship with Russia and preserve continuity in bilateral cooperation.
"We hope that the new government will also ensure continuity in terms of the strategic partnership with the Russian Federation. I am very glad to see you. I expect you to acquaint us with the latest assessments of events in your country," he said.
Separately, in a message addressed to participants and organizers of the fourth Astrakhan International Forum, Lavrov highlighted the growing importance of developing the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).
He said expanding the route could create additional opportunities to strengthen international trade connections and unlock the economic potential of countries across Eurasia.
Lavrov further pointed to ongoing changes in global transportation and logistics networks, arguing that these developments are increasing demand for alternative freight routes connecting Russia with international markets, particularly through the Caspian region's transit infrastructure.
During a meeting in Moscow with Aleksandar Vulin, chairman of the supervisory board of Serbia's state-owned gas company Srbijagas, Lavrov reaffirmed Moscow's commitment to fulfilling existing bilateral arrangements.
"Right now, negotiations continue on further gas supplies, on a new long-term contract," he said. "I know that the general director of the state company Srbijagas, Dusan Bajatovic, was also here. We are fully committed to all the agreements that we have had and have."
Lavrov also expressed hope that Serbia's incoming government would maintain the existing strategic relationship with Russia and preserve continuity in bilateral cooperation.
"We hope that the new government will also ensure continuity in terms of the strategic partnership with the Russian Federation. I am very glad to see you. I expect you to acquaint us with the latest assessments of events in your country," he said.
Separately, in a message addressed to participants and organizers of the fourth Astrakhan International Forum, Lavrov highlighted the growing importance of developing the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC).
He said expanding the route could create additional opportunities to strengthen international trade connections and unlock the economic potential of countries across Eurasia.
Lavrov further pointed to ongoing changes in global transportation and logistics networks, arguing that these developments are increasing demand for alternative freight routes connecting Russia with international markets, particularly through the Caspian region's transit infrastructure.
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