Fnac Darty: Reopening Of The Takeover Bid Initiated By EP Group Until November 25, 2026 (Inclusive)

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Ivry-sur-Seine – France, November 12, 2026, 7:30 AM CET

REOPENING OF THE TAKEOVER BID INITIATED BY EP GROUP

UNTIL NOVEMBER 25, 2026 (INCLUSIVE)



EP Group holds today 69.3% of Fnac Darty's capital 1 and voting rights

Opportunity for shareholders and OCEANE holders to tender their shares under unchanged terms

Reminder of the terms and conditions of the reopened Offer:



€35 per share after the payment on June 5, 2026 of a dividend for the 2025 financial year of €1 per share, and €81.16 2 per OCEANE



Fnac Darty and EP FR HOLDCo, a company controlled by EP Group and set up for the purposes of the proposed public tender offer for the outstanding shares and OCEANEs of Fnac Darty (the“Offer”) recall that the Reopening of the Offer will take place for 10 trading days from today (inclusive) until November 25, 2026 (inclusive). Consequently, Fnac Darty' shareholders or OCEANEs holders who have not accepted the Offer during the initial Offer period may tender their shares or OCEANEs during the Reopening of the Offer, under unchanged conditions (€35 per share after the payment on June 5, 2026 of a dividend for the 2025 financial year of €1 per share and €81.162 per OCEANE).

The terms of the reopened Offer remain the same as those set out in the offer document of EP FR HOLDCo which received visa no. 26-128 from the AMF on May 7, 2026.

EP Group has indicated that it does not intend to seek the implementation of a squeeze-out procedure, even if the conditions were satisfied at the end of the reopening period of the Offer.

The documentation linked to the Offer is available on Fnac Darty's website in the dedicated section ( ) as well as on the AMF website ( ).

Terms and conditions of the Offer

The Offer price is €35 per share following payment on June 5, 2026 of the €1.0 dividend for the 2025 financial year, and €81.162 per OCEANE.

The Offer was approved on May 7, 2026 by the AMF, which granted its visa on the offer document of EP FR HOLDCo under number 26-128, and on Fnac Darty's response document under number 26-129.

The Board of Directors of Fnac Darty, on the recommendation of the Ad Hoc Committee, has issued a favorable opinion on the Offer detailed in the response document of Fnac Darty.

Ledouble, acting as an independent expert, has issued a report stating that the financial conditions of the Offer are fair for Fnac Darty's shareholders and OCEANE holders.

Disclaimer

This press release has been prepared for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation for the sale of Fnac Darty shares in any country, including France. The dissemination, publication or distribution of this press release may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. Accordingly, persons in possession of this notice are required to inform themselves of any local restrictions that may apply and to comply with them. Fnac Darty excludes any liability in the event of violation of applicable legal restrictions by any person.

About Fnac Darty

Fnac Darty is a European leader in omnichannel retail, a leading player in the sale of consumer electronics, household appliances, cultural and leisure goods. Present in 15 countries, mainly in France, Italy, Belgium, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland, it has nearly 30,000 employees and a multi-format network of around 1,500 stores, with strong positions on the web and a growing number of subscribers to its services. In 2025, the Group recorded sales of more than €10 billion. With Beyond everyday, its strategic plan for 2030, Fnac Darty is continuing its expansion in Europe and deepening its model based on omnichannel, services and circularity.

For more information:

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS/INVESTORS

Domitille Vielle – Head of Investor Relations – ... – +33 (0)6 03 86 05 02

Laura Parisot – Investor Relations Manager – ... – +33 (0)6 64 74 27 18

PRESS

Bénédicte Debusschere – Head of communications and influence – ... – +33 (0)6 48 56 70 71

1 See press release issued on November 10, 2026.

2 Based on an interest period starting on March 23, 2026 and ending on November 12, 2026, as settlement date of the initial acceptance period of the offer.

Attachment

20261112_PR_OPA reopening_mel