Viridien Secures Sinopec Geophysical Corporation Order For 80K Sercel Land Nodes, Reinforcing Its Global Leadership In Nodal Seismic Technology

Viridien has announced that its Sensing & Monitoring business line, marketed under the Sercel brand, has been awarded a contract for 80,000 additional WiNG land seismic analog nodes by Sinopec Geophysical Corporation (SGC), a global geophysical exploration services company, further expanding its existing Sercel nodal fleet.

The equipment will be deployed on major oil and gas exploration programs in China, primarily in a region of mountainous terrain, dense urban environments and extensive infrastructure creating particularly demanding seismic acquisition conditions.

Designed for large-scale and high-density land surveys, the WiNG solution combines operational efficiency, reliability and scalability. Together with Sercel's Pathfinder technology, it provides optimized fleet management and real-time operational visibility, helping crews maintain productivity and data quality in complex field conditions. This latest fleet expansion will enable SGC to deploy seismic crews exceeding 100,000 channels on some of China's largest and most technically demanding exploration programs.

The order further strengthens the long-standing relationship between Sercel and SGC and highlights the enduring confidence of one of the industry's leading geophysical acquisition companies in Sercel technologies. With the world's largest installed base of seismic acquisition equipment and deep relationships with global operators, Sercel benefits from a strong and resilient market position, generating significant repeat business as customers expand and renew their fleets. Its differentiated technologies, proven reliability and field expertise position the company to capture further opportunities as exploration activity progressively recovers.

Jérôme Denigot, Head of Sensing & Monitoring, Viridien, said:“This significant fleet expansion is a strong endorsement of Sercel's technology and the long-standing partnership we have built with SGC. Our market position is underpinned by the world's largest installed base, the trust of leading geophysical acquisition companies and a portfolio of differentiated, field-proven technologies. These strengths create a powerful foundation for repeat business and position us to capture new opportunities as exploration activity recovers. We are proud to support SGC as it undertakes some of China's most ambitious exploration programs.”

About Viridien:

Viridien ( ) is an advanced technology, digital and Earth data company that pushes the boundaries of science for a more prosperous and sustainable future. With our ingenuity, drive and deep curiosity we discover new insights, innovations, and solutions that efficiently and responsibly resolve complex natural resource, digital, energy transition and infrastructure challenges. Viridien employs around 3,000 people worldwide and is listed as VIRI on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: FR001400PVN6).

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