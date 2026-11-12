LEADING EDGE MATERIALS COMPLETES NEAR-MINE DRILLING AT WOXNA, INTERSECTING GRAPHITE AT MULTIPLE LOCATIONS BEYOND THE EXISTING MINE
|Hole ID
|Prospect
|Azimuth (°)
|Dip (°)
|Total depth (m)
|Core size
|Graphite flake size (logged)
|Metres sampled
|Core recovery
|26DDKRI001
|Råttjärnamyren
|– (vertical)
|-90
|100.30
|BQ
|Fine
|-
|100.00%
|26DDKRI002
|Råttjärnamyren
|0
|-60
|80.80
|BQ
|Fine–medium
|10.0
|99.75%
|26DDKRI003
|Råttjärnamyren
|0
|-60
|143.85
|BQ
|Fine–medium
|9.0
|99.41%
|26DDKRI004
|Kringeltjärn East
|180
|-40
|73.45
|BQ
|Fine–large
|24.0
|98.03%
|26DDKRI005
|Kringeltjärn East
|180
|-40
|70,95
|BQ
|Medium–large
|1.0
|99,15%
|Total
|469.3
|44
Table 2: Main graphite-bearing intervals (down-hole, from visual logging)
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Down-hole length (m)
|Observations
|26DDKRI002
|56.48
|57.80
|1.32
|Graphite-bearing metasediment, fine-flake
|26DDKRI002
|60.43
|66.13
|5.70
|Graphite-bearing metasediment, fine–flake
|26DDKRI002
|67.18
|75.50
|8.32
|Graphite-bearing metasediment, fine–medium flake
|26DDKRI002
|75.96
|78.68
|2.72
|Graphite-bearing metasediment, fine–medium flake
|26DDKRI003
|76.22
|78.46
|2.24
|Graphite-bearing metasediment, fine–flake
|26DDKRI003
|80.35
|86.68
|6.33
|Graphite-bearing metasediment, fine–flake
|26DDKRI003
|90.34
|94.35
|4.01
|Graphite-bearing metasediment, fine–medium flake
|26DDKRI003
|95.78
|97.74
|1.96
|Graphite-bearing metasediment, fine–medium flake
|26DDKRI003
|128.3
|129.30
|1.00
|Graphite-bearing metasediment, fine-flake
|26DDKRI004
|26.20
|39.60
|13.4
|Graphite-bearing metatuffite, heavily fractured
|26DDKRI004
|52.32
|54.40
|2.08
|Graphite-bearing metatuffite, larger flakes
|26DDKRI004
|55.14
|64.05
|8.91
|Graphite-bearing metatuffite, larger flakes
|26DDKRI005
|7.60
|10.78
|3.18
|Graphite-bearing metatuffite, medium–large flake
Graphite observations are from field logging only and are not estimates of graphite grade. Interval lengths are down-hole lengths, and true widths are not yet known.
|Hole ID
|Easting (X)
|Northing (Y)
|26DDKRI001
|530 944
|6 8088 07
|26DDKRI002
|530 824
|6 808 857
|26DDKRI003
|530 693
|6 808 801
|26DDKRI004
|533 543
|6 808 789
|26DDKRI005
|533 498
|6 808 828
Figure 1: Overview map with the new drillholes and relevant permits.
Next Steps
Sampled core will be submitted to ALS Geochemistry in Piteå for total graphitic carbon (Cg) and total sulphur content analysis, with results expected in the coming weeks. Assay results, together with the geological logging, will be used to assess the continuity, grade and flake-size distribution of the mineralisation and to determine the scope of any follow-up drilling. This includes drill-testing the interpreted extension of the Råttjärnamyren unit towards Svartboberget and the continuation of the 26DDKRI004 sequence at Kringeltjärn East.
Why Graphite, and Why Woxna
Structural drivers behind the graphite market remain strong. According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, global demand for natural flake graphite is forecast to rise from around 1.3 million tonnes in 2026 to approximately 2.7 million tonnes by 2036, more than doubling within a decade and outpacing demand growth for almost every other major battery raw material other than lithium. China continues to dominate the supply chain, accounting for roughly 70% of global natural graphite mine production, more than 80% of the world's spherical graphite processing capacity, and over 90% of global anode manufacturing capacity.
China's easing of its graphite-related export controls remains temporary. On 9 November 2026, China's Ministry of Commerce extended the suspension of its October 2025 export controls, which include artificial graphite anode materials, to 10 January 2027. The separate suspension of stricter end-use reviews on dual-use graphite exports to the United States, introduced in December 2024, is due to expire on 27 November 2026; the 9 November notice did not address it. China's underlying licensing regime for graphite, in place since December 2023, is unaffected. These short-dated, rolling suspensions have eased near-term trade tensions but have done little to change the structural reliance on Chinese supply that concerns battery makers, automakers and governments across Europe and North America.
Against this backdrop, the European Union's Critical Raw Materials Act sets a benchmark for the EU to extract at least 10% of its annual consumption of strategic raw materials domestically by 2030. Sweden's Mineral Strategy, published earlier this year, places critical raw materials and mining at the centre of the country's industrial and national security policy, reinforcing a supportive backdrop for the resurgence of projects such as Woxna.
Qualified Person Statement
The technical information related to the Woxna Graphite project in this announcement has been reviewed and verified by Mr. Henning Holmström MAIG MAusIMM MFAMMP, a Swedish mining engineer, M.Sc. in Geotechnology and Ph.D. in Applied Geology from Luleå University of Technology, an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Holmström is an employee of Geosyntec Consultants which provides technical consulting services in relation to the Company's Woxna Graphite project
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Leading Edge Materials Corp.
Kurt Budge, CEO
For further information, please contact the Company at:
...
Corporate Head Office (Vancouver, Canada): 778-686-5357
About Leading Edge Materials
Leading Edge Materials Corp. is a Canadian-listed company focused on developing critical raw material assets across the European Union. Its primary focus is the wholly owned Norra Kärr Heavy Rare Earth Element project in Sweden - one of the world's most strategically significant heavy rare earth deposits and among the few advanced-stage projects within the EU capable of producing dysprosium, terbium, and yttrium at meaningful scale.
Situated in one of the globe's most politically and regulatory stable mining environments, Norra Kärr is well-positioned to contribute directly to the objectives of the EU's Critical Raw Materials Act, including the bloc's target of sourcing 10% of its critical raw material consumption domestically by 2030. Beyond rare earths, the Company also holds the Woxna Graphite mine in Sweden - a fully constructed and permitted facility - as well as a stake in the Bihor Sud Nickel-Cobalt exploration alliance in Romania.
Additional Information
The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, on November 11, 2026, at 23:30 Vancouver time.
Leading Edge Materials is listed on the TSXV under the symbol“LEM”, OTCQB under the symbol“LEMIF” and Nasdaq First North Stockholm under the symbol“LEMSE”. Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning (“SKMG”) is the Company's Certified Adviser for the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Stockholm) and may be contacted via email ... or by phone +46 (0)8 913 008.
Reader Advisory
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