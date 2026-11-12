UNIDO Calls for Global Cooperation to Accelerate Green Hydrogen Adoption
(MENAFN) International collaboration and practical industrial projects are essential to expanding the adoption of green hydrogen worldwide, a senior official from the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) said Wednesday.
Addressing a dedicated session at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Petra Schwager, head of UNIDO's Global Hydrogen in Industry Program, emphasized that national policies should initially focus on meeting domestic requirements.
She explained that establishing effective coordination within individual countries is necessary before smaller producers and exporters from lower-income economies can successfully participate in international markets.
The discussion, titled "International Cooperation and Opportunities for Green Hydrogen and Its Derivatives in Türkiye," was moderated by H2DER Secretary-General Fatih Kuscu and brought together representatives from international organizations and the energy industry.
Participants included Schwager, H2DER President Yusuf Gunay, Biga Hydrogen founding partner Murat Asci and Akfen Renewable Energy board member Pelin Akin.
Schwager highlighted the longstanding relationship between UNIDO and Türkiye in hydrogen development, noting that their cooperation began in 2004 with an emphasis on transportation before expanding into a wider industrial framework.
Meanwhile, Gunay pointed to Türkiye's substantial wind and solar energy resources as an important advantage in establishing the country as a strategic supplier of green hydrogen to European markets.
He also highlighted ongoing efforts to transform cooperation between Türkiye and Germany into commercially viable projects, supporting investment and the development of the emerging hydrogen industry.
Addressing a dedicated session at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Petra Schwager, head of UNIDO's Global Hydrogen in Industry Program, emphasized that national policies should initially focus on meeting domestic requirements.
She explained that establishing effective coordination within individual countries is necessary before smaller producers and exporters from lower-income economies can successfully participate in international markets.
The discussion, titled "International Cooperation and Opportunities for Green Hydrogen and Its Derivatives in Türkiye," was moderated by H2DER Secretary-General Fatih Kuscu and brought together representatives from international organizations and the energy industry.
Participants included Schwager, H2DER President Yusuf Gunay, Biga Hydrogen founding partner Murat Asci and Akfen Renewable Energy board member Pelin Akin.
Schwager highlighted the longstanding relationship between UNIDO and Türkiye in hydrogen development, noting that their cooperation began in 2004 with an emphasis on transportation before expanding into a wider industrial framework.
Meanwhile, Gunay pointed to Türkiye's substantial wind and solar energy resources as an important advantage in establishing the country as a strategic supplier of green hydrogen to European markets.
He also highlighted ongoing efforts to transform cooperation between Türkiye and Germany into commercially viable projects, supporting investment and the development of the emerging hydrogen industry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment