Incident Response AI Startup SIGQ To Pitch And Exhibit At Meet Taipei 2026

SIGQ will exhibit at Booth E3-01 throughout Meet Taipei 2026, November 19-21, at the Expo Dome, Taipei Expo Park.

SIGQ will pitch on Meet Taipei's Global Stage on Nov. 21 and welcome visitors at Booth E3-01, Nov. 19-21, to talk incident response with teams worldwide.

TSUKUBA, IBARAKI, JAPAN, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SIGQ, Inc., the developer of Incident Lake, an agentic AI platform for incident response coordination, will exhibit at Meet Taipei 2026 in Taipei, Taiwan, from November 19 to 21. Founder and CEO Takaaki Kanetsuki will also pitch at the Meet Startup Showcase (Global Edition) on November 21. Visitors can meet the SIGQ team at Booth E3-01 throughout the event.Incident Lake helps organizations answer three questions during an incident: what broke, who is affected, and what is being done about it. The platform supports coordination in Slack and Microsoft Teams, helping teams keep incident information and next steps in one place.Meet Taipei 2026 will be held at the Expo Dome, Taipei Expo Park. Organized by Business Next Media Corp. (Meet Startups), the festival brings together startups, investors, corporate partners and media from Taiwan and abroad. This year's theme is "Founders of Tomorrow: Shaping the AI Age."At Meet Taipei, SIGQ aims to connect with engineering and operations teams to discuss how they coordinate incident response across teams, vendors and regions."Incidents rarely stay inside one team, one company or one country. When systems fail, people need clear facts quickly, and they need to work with others they may have never met before," said Takaaki Kanetsuki, Founder and CEO of SIGQ. "Meet Taipei gathers people from across Asia and around the world who build and run technology. We are coming to Taiwan to meet them in person, exchange ideas, and learn from their experience. If you are working on incident response or service reliability, please come and talk with us at Booth E3-01 or after our pitch."Event DetailsMeet Startup Showcase (Global Edition)Date: Saturday, November 21, 2026Venue: Global Stage, Meet Taipei 2026Meet Taipei 2026Dates: November 19 to 21, 2026, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM (Taiwan time, UTC+8; last entry 5:00 PM)Venue: Expo Dome, Taipei Expo Park (No. 1, Yumen St., Zhongshan Dist., Taipei City)SIGQ Booth: E3-01Official website:About Incident LakeIncident Lake is an agentic AI platform for incident response coordination, developed and operated by SIGQ. It helps teams coordinate initial response through Slack or Microsoft Teams and brings incident records, tasks and related operational information together. The platform also supports problem and change management, service desk tickets, training exercises, and the preparation of regulatory reports. These capabilities help teams understand what happened, assess the impact and track next steps.Website:About SIGQ, Inc.SIGQ, Inc. is a technology company based in Tsukuba, Japan, that designs data governance and incident response as a single, integrated foundation. As cyberattacks and system failures increasingly affect business continuity and social infrastructure, SIGQ helps organizations answer, based on data, what broke, who is affected, and what is being done right now. Founded in August 2024, the company is led by Founder and CEO Takaaki Kanetsuki.Website:

Takaaki Kanetsuki

SIGQ, Inc.

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Incident Response AI Startup SIGQ to Pitch and Exhibit at Meet Taipei 2026 News Provided By SIGQ, Inc. November 12, 2026, 06:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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