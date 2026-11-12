NEW BOOK RECLAIMS THE CULTURAL, ECOLOGICAL, AND INTELLECTUAL HISTORY OF MITHILA

Mithila: A Civilisation in Slow Fire

Satish Jha's "Mithila: A Civilisation in Slow Fire" offers a critical, multi-layered inquiry into ancient Gangetic polities and modern floodscapes

- Maithili Sahitya PrakashanWELLESELY, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Satish Jha 's definitive work, Mithila: A Civilisation in Slow Fire - The Sweet Tongue, the Bitter Fate, the Unbroken Spirit, is now available globally on Amazon.Spanning eighteen chapters across three thematic parts, the volume moves beyond conventional regional histories to execute a forensic examination of Mithila's structural contradictions. The book contrasts the region's luminous heritage-its foundational role in early Indian logic, literature, and statecraft-with its contemporary vulnerability to administrative neglect, unmediated flood engineering, agrarian landlessness, and institutional decay.Key Thematic Focus & Book Architecture**Part I: The Country and Its Courts**. Archaeological Foundations & Early Polities: Analyzes the stratified excavations at Balirajgarh, Katragarh, and Janakpur, questioning the limits of dynastic chronologies against physical stratigraphy.. Upanishadic & Philosophical Assemblies: Examines the court of King Janaka and the dialectical contests of Gargi Vachaknavi and Yajnavalkya in the Brihadaranyaka Upanishad.. Medieval Statecraft & Dynastic Realities: Traces the rise and fall of the Karnata and Oiniwar dynasties, the fortification of Simraongadh, and the strategic diplomatic appeals to the Jaunpur Sultanate.. The Navya-Nyaya Tradition: Investigates the formal logic of Gangesha Upadhyaya's Tattvacintamani and Udayana, detailing how Mithila forged an exacting technical vocabulary for Indian philosophy.. Vidyapati's Multilingual Legacy: Reevaluates Vidyapati's oeuvre across Sanskrit court documents (Likhanavali), Avahatta political narratives (Kirtilata), and Maithili padas.**Part II: The Inheritance**. Language, Script, and Print History: Documents the transition of Maithili from the traditional Tirhuta (Mithilakshara) script to Devanagari, examining George Grierson's early linguistic surveys and constitutional scheduling.. Sociology of Madhubani Painting: Explores the shift of household ritual wall painting (aripana and kohbar) to paper, detailing the contributions of painters across caste lines (Baua Devi, Ganga Devi, Sita Devi, Jamuna Devi, and Shanti Devi) and the international reception from Delhi to the Mithila Museum in Tokamachi, Japan.. Social Stratification & Kinship: Deconstructs the genealogical Panji system attributed to Harisimhadeva, analyzing how descent registers, rank (mool), and marriage assemblies at Saurath regulated social standing.. Agrarian & Gender Dynamics: Examines the invisible labor of women in smallholder agriculture, seasonal rituals (Madhushravani, Chhath, Jitiya), and local micro-credit networks.**Part III: The Country in Our Time**. Ecological Disasters of the Kosi: Analyzes the 1954 Kosi Agreement, embankment engineering, bed-level siltation, and the catastrophic August 2008 Kusaha breach that inundated nearly 3,700 square kilometers across Bihar.. Agrarian Structure & Out-Migration: Documents post-zamindari land distribution in north Bihar, chronicling the transition from local sharecropping to circular labor migration toward Punjab, Haryana, and urban industrial hubs.. Plural Histories & Subaltern Voices: Integrates the history of Mithila's Muslim population (over 22% in Darbhanga district), Urdu historical chronicles (Aina-i-Tirhut), Maithili marsiyas, and the socio-economic conditions of Musahar and Mallah river communities.. Institutional Decline & Statehood Politics: Examines the backward-class reservation policies under Karpoori Thakur, the politics of the Mithila statehood movement, and the chronic operational delays across regional universities and public infrastructure.Bibliographic Information. Title: Mithila: A Civilisation in Slow Fire - The Sweet Tongue, the Bitter Fate, the Unbroken Spirit. Author: Satish Jha. Publication Date: 2026. Publisher: Amazon (Global Distribution). Format: Paperback & Kindle eBook. Copyright: © 2026 Satish Jha. All rights reserved.Media & Academic Inquiry ContactFor review copies, interview requests, or academic panel inquiries:. Media Contact: Abbinav Gupta. Email:.... Phone: +1 508-333-6543

Abbinav Gupta

Maithili Sahitya Prakashan

+1 508-333-6543

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