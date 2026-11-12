$45M Of Social Value Created For Australia Through Fairer Debt Management

ImpactLab measures the social value created by an organisation

New research shows DebtManagers' customer-centred approach to debt management created $45.4 million of social value for Australians in the year to June 2026.

- Isaac ManaseBRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Key Information:- DebtManagers' ethical, customer-centred approach to debt management created $45.4 million in social value for Australia in FY26.- The independent ImpactLab analysis found a social return on investment of $8.20 for every $1 invested.- The largest drivers of social value were improved mental health and reduced debt.New independent research shows DebtManagers' customer-centred approach to debt management has created $45.4 million of lifetime social value for Australians in the year to June 2026, returning $8.20 in social value for every $1 invested.DebtManagers purchases and manages difficult debt across Australia, supporting customers with overdue debts through fairer, more flexible repayment pathways, with no added fees or excessive interest. The analysis was carried out by ImpactLab, who independently measures the social value created by organisations.DebtManagers Chief Revenue Officer, Isaac Manase, says,“The cost of bad debt goes well beyond the balance owed. It can take a toll on someone's mental health, wellbeing and confidence, as well as having an impact on their job, relationships and their ability to fully take part in the economy.Those effects ripple out to families, and ultimately the whole community pays through greater demand on health and welfare services, reduced productivity, and more.What this result shows is that customers who are met with empathy, understanding and trust through our human centred approach, are more likely to find a repayment pathway that works for them, and more likely to regain control of their finances.That is a win for customers, a win for the organisations that trust us with their customers, and a win for Australia.”DEBT IS BECOMING MORE COMPLEX.Australian households continue to face rising cost-of-living pressures, and the circumstances of customers who fall behind on their debts are becoming more complex.Manase says this reflects the growing need for debt management approaches grounded in the human reality behind financial hardship.“Debt levels are rising and people's circumstances are getting more complicated, so we are putting more focus into the support people need to resolve bad debt before it turns into debilitating debt.That means taking the time to understand each customer's situation, agreeing realistic repayment arrangements that fit their circumstances, recognising hardship and vulnerability, and linking people with financial counsellors and other support when they need it,” says Manase.FAIRER DEBT MANAGEMENT CREATES WIDER VALUE.Manase says the findings validate DebtManagers' belief that debt collection and customer rehabilitation should not be seen as opposites.“Debt collection has long been viewed narrowly, as a matter of payment, pressure and enforcement. Further to this, many organisations are currently taking much of the human element out of debt collection with technological advancements.“We see it differently, while we embrace some of these advancements, our practice of debt management is built on human connection. It is about trained specialists who build relationships with customers and, through our community agents, gain a clearer understanding of the real circumstances each customer is facing. At every stage of our process, our team members focus on helping people re-engage, understand their options, resolve what they can, get back on their feet and take part in the economy again.Our purpose is to create a fairer financial world - and this strong ImpactLab result after just two years in the Australian market, really validates what we are seeing every day – that treating customers fairly leads to better outcomes for customers, businesses, communities and the wider economy,” says Manase.The full ImpactLab GoodMeasure report is available here.ENDSAbout DebtManagers:DebtManagers purchases and manages difficult debt across Australia and New Zealand. The company's mission is to create a fairer financial world where everyone can thrive. It specialises in ethical, customer-centred debt management, helping rehabilitate people through fairer repayment plans, flexible payment arrangements, and tailored support, with no added fees or excessive interest.About ImpactLab:ImpactLab helps organisations understand, measure and improve their social impact. Its GoodMeasure methodology estimates the social value created by a programme by combining programme data, public datasets, academic evidence and cost information to estimate long-term outcomes for participants and wider value for society.

Malcolm Phillipps

DebtManagers

+64 22 100 6601

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

$45m of social value created for Australia through fairer debt management News Provided By DebtManagers November 12, 2026, 06:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.