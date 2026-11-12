Pylontech And SOLATECH Address Energy Management Needs In Iraq With Energy Storage Solutions

From the Event

BAGHDAD, IRAQ, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pylontech and its local partner SOLATECH held Pylontech Moving Studio - Iraq in Baghdad, presenting energy storage solutions for residential, commercial and industrial, and large-scale applications in response to household and business electricity needs. The event also shared practices in system safety, smartmonitoring and installation support. The partners introduced a training and certification initiative for local installers to support the deployment of energy storage solutions in Iraq.For households and businesses facing unreliable electricity supply and the need to coordinate multiple power sources, energy management has a direct impact on daily life and business continuity. Making effective use of solar power during daylight hours, keeping essential loads running at night or during grid outages, and managing backup power more effectively are practical challenges that energy storage systems need to addressThe solutions presented by Pylontech start with these needs, incorporating the coordinated operation of solar PV, batteries, the grid and generators into system design to offer energy management options for users of different scales.For residential applications, Fidus Plus and Fidus Max offer nominal energy capacities of 16.08 kWh and 20.07 kWh respectively, allowing users to select a solution according to their loads and backup duration requirements. When paired with compatible inverters, the systems can store solar generation for use when needed, adding a controllable energy reserve for the home. Local status displays also make it easier to check battery operation.For shops and commercial and industrial sites, energy storage also supports electricity supply for essential business operations. Pylontech presented hybrid storage solutions including L260-HY, which coordinate solar generation, battery storage and backup power within an operating strategy. Equipped with a 125 kW hybrid inverter and 261 kWh of battery capacity, L260-HY can support solar energy use, energy shifting and backup supply for essential loads,depending on site conditions. System design considers loads, solar resources, grid conditions and available space to help businesses select configurations suited to their operational needs.As energy equipment becomes part of homes and businesses, users are increasingly concerned with long-term operation and maintenance. At the event, Pylontech introduced battery management, operational monitoring and fault diagnosis tools. Battery status monitoring, alerts and remote management functions, where applicable, help users and installation and service personnel understand system operation. Site surveys, technical solution design and after-sales diagnostic procedures also support equipment selection and ongoing maintenance.Founded in 2009, Pylontech has maintained a long-term focus on energy storage, with research and development capabilities in electrochemistry, power electronics and system integration. By combining its technical expertise from cells to complete storage systems with application needs in Iraq, the company aims to make energy storage more useful for household electricity supply and business operations.Building local installation capabilities was another focus of the collaboration. Pylontech and SOLATECH introduced a pathway for online learning, examinations and certification through Pylontech Hub, together with a verification process for inclusion on the installer map on Pylontech's official website. The initiative helps users find nearby installation partners while providing installers with ongoing learning opportunities and product resources.Through the continued development of products, technical support and local partnerships, Pylontech aims to work with SOLATECH and installer partners to improve the delivery and servicing of energy storage applications, helping users benefit from a more reliable and manageable energy experience after their equipment is installed.

Kamal Rizqallah

Solarabic

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pylontech and SOLATECH Address Energy Management Needs in Iraq with Energy Storage Solutions News Provided By Solarabic November 12, 2026, 06:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.