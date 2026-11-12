Trust3 AI Introduces Reference Architecture To Help Enterprises Address Agent And Data Security As AI Regulations Expand

Agent DOS Architecture (AI and Data Security)

Agent DOS connects identities, agents, gateways, tools, models, and enterprise data to support privacy, security, and AI oversight obligations.

- Neeraj Sabharwal, Co-Founder of Trust3 AISAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Trust3 AI today introduced its Agent DOS (Discovery, Observability, and Security) reference architecture to help enterprises address a growing security challenge: protecting sensitive data while controlling the AI agents that access it and act on it. The architecture connects agent discovery, observability, and security with data authorization across supported enterprise environments.As enterprises move AI agents into production, a single business task can span multiple identities, platforms, model endpoints, MCP tools, and data systems. Each interaction introduces questions about authority, permitted use, disclosure, and accountability. Controls at the database remain essential, but enterprises also need visibility and enforcement across the agent's workflow.Existing obligations under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) continue to apply when AI processes regulated information. Newer AI legislation adds requirements addressing AI use, transparency, documentation, and human oversight in covered situations.“AI ROI depends on giving agents access to enterprise data and the authority to act. Enterprises need to secure both to move beyond pilots and scale AI with confidence,” said Neeraj Sabharwal, Co-Founder of Trust3 AI.A Broader Security Boundary for Enterprise AIThe Trust3 AI reference architecture connects three capabilities across the enterprise AI stack:. Discover agents and establish ownership. Maintain an inventory of agents across connected environments and understand their identities, owners, and accessible resources.. Observe activity across the workflow. Trace agent activity, tool calls, and data interactions to investigate behavior and build evidence of how AI systems operate.. Enforce authorization and enable intervention. Apply policies at supported enforcement points, protect access to sensitive data, and restrict or stop agent activity when intervention is required.The architecture places Trust3 AI's security control plane above connected customer environments, with collection and policy synchronization linking supported AI platforms, gateways, tools, and data systems.Connecting Agent Identity, Action Authorization, and Data SecurityAn AI agent may act on behalf of an employee, use a service account, delegate work to another agent, and invoke tools that access enterprise data. Securing that workflow requires understanding both the agent's identity and the authority behind each action.The Trust3 AI reference architecture connects these controls across supported integrations:. Agent identity and ownership. Associate discovered agents with available identity information, owners, and connected resources so security teams can establish accountability.. User and delegation context. Link agent activity to the initiating user or service identity and preserve available context across agent-to-agent interactions and MCP tool calls. This helps teams distinguish what an agent can access from what it is authorized to do on someone's behalf.. Authorization for individual actions. Evaluate supported actions using available identity, resource, and request context. Authentication establishes identity; authorization determines whether that identity may invoke a particular tool, perform an operation, or access specific data.. Fine-grained data protection. Apply data access policies across supported systems, including row filtering and column-level controls where supported. An agent's ability to reach a tool should not automatically grant unrestricted access to the data behind it.. Activity tracing and intervention. Correlate captured sessions, tool calls, data interactions, and authorization decisions to investigate behavior. At supported enforcement points, restrict or stop agent activity when policy or security context requires intervention.Together, these capabilities help enterprises answer four operational questions: Who initiated the task? Which agent acted? What authority did it have? What data and tools did it use?Coverage and enforcement depend on the connected platform and integration.Connecting Existing Obligations With Emerging AI RequirementsThe regulatory landscape reinforces the need to assess both data processing and AI behavior.GDPR establishes obligations including purpose limitation, data minimization, and appropriate security for personal data. The HIPAA Security Rule requires covered entities and business associates to safeguard electronic protected health information.The EU AI Act introduces obligations in phases, including requirements for logging and human oversight for applicable high-risk systems. Colorado's enacted automated decision-making legislation introduces requirements beginning January 1, 2027, covering documentation, records, notices, and human review in specified consequential decision settings. Texas's Responsible Artificial Intelligence Governance Act, effective January 1, 2026, establishes prohibited AI uses and disclosure obligations for certain uses.These requirements differ by jurisdiction, organization, and application. Enterprises need to determine which obligations apply and translate them into operational controls.Trust3 AI's architecture supports that work by connecting visibility into agent behavior with authorization over agent actions and data access. These capabilities can support compliance programs; they do not replace legal assessments or the organizational processes each obligation requires.About Trust3 AITrust3 AI is the security control plane for enterprise AI agents and data. Founded by the creators of Apache Ranger, Trust3 AI helps enterprises accelerate AI adoption through agent discovery, real-time observability, and fine-grained authorization across agent actions and data access, from build time to runtime.Learn more at trust3 or request a demonstration at trust3/demo.

Angela Chen

Trust3 AI

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Trust3 AI Introduces Reference Architecture to Help Enterprises Address Agent and Data Security as AI Regulations Expand News Provided By Trust3 AI November 12, 2026, 06:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Law, Technology



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