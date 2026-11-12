IHEARTPODCASTS' 'GET REC'd W/ STRAW HAT GOOFY' TO RECORD EPISODES AT HILTON GRAND VACATIONS CLUBHOUSE DURING F1 VEGAS

IHEARTPODCASTS'“GET REC'D W/ STRAW HAT GOOFY” TO RECORD LIVE EPISODES FROM HILTON GRAND VACATIONS CLUBHOUSE DURING THE FORMULA 1 LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX

Hosted by 2026 TIME100 Creators honoree Juju Green, the podcast will film from custom-built studio overlooking the racetrack at the HGV Clubhouse this November

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“Get Rec'd w/ Straw Hat Goofy,” the hit iHeartPodcasts series hosted by entertainment personality and 2026 TIME100 Creators honoree Juju Green, will film special live episodes from Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) during the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX this November.The multi-day activation, produced by Juju Green,“Get Rec'd w/ Straw Hat Goofy” producers Craig Lewis and Paul Christensen, and Armada Partners, will take place at a custom-built studio overlooking the Las Vegas Strip Circuitat the HGV Clubhouse, placing Green's signature conversations against the backdrop of one of Las Vegas' most anticipated sports and entertainment events. Set against the gleaming mirrored façade of the 52-story Elara by Hilton Grand Vacations, the exclusive HGV Clubhouse is a premier trackside hospitality experience, with more than 600 feet of front-row viewing along the Harmon Straightaway and the circuit's final turn.HGV Clubhouse ticketholders will enjoy access to the Elara Terrace, home to the event's highly anticipated nightly concert series. The lineup kicks off Thursday, Nov. 19, with a 2000s pop showcase featuring Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, O-Town and LFO. On Friday, Nov. 20, Tucker Wetmore, the Academy of Country Music's 2026 New Male Artist of the Year, takes the stage. The series concludes Saturday, Nov. 21, with a performance by multi-platinum pop star Bebe Rexha.Known to audiences as Straw Hat Goofy, Green has built a passionate following through his infectious enthusiasm for film, thoughtful interviews and ability to connect audiences with the people behind their favorite stories. The Las Vegas recordings will bring that approach to race weekend, combining the podcast's entertainment focus and celebrity guests with the atmosphere of a world-class sporting event.Recent guests include Matthew McConaughey, Steven Spielberg, Colman Domingo, Emily Blunt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Ryan Coogler, H.E.R., Domhnall Gleeson, Sean Gunn, Adam Scott, Emma Stone, Yorgos Lanthimos, Phil Lord, Chris Miller, Edgar Wright, Nia DaCosta, Chris Pratt, Danny Boyle, Jason Blum, Robert Kirkman, Wunmi Mosaku, Tom Blyth, David Jonsson, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Bob Odenkirk and Ben Wheatley, among many others.Beyond the hit podcast, Green also contributes weekly entertainment segments to iHeartMedia's nationally-syndicated radio shows including“Elvis Duran and the Morning Show” and“On Air with Ryan Seacrest,” connecting his film commentary and recommendations with a combined audience reach of more than 98 million listeners. His interview clips regularly travel across social platforms and generate coverage from major entertainment outlets.The HGV Clubhouse creates a distinctive new setting for the series, bringing Hollywood conversation to the heart of race weekend with a trackside studio designed specifically for the live recordings. Fans looking to experience the action in person can purchase tickets at HGV/F1Vegas.WATCH THE "GET REC'D" HIGHLIGHT REELAbout“Get Rec'd w/ Straw Hat Goofy”“Get Rec'd w/ Straw Hat Goofy” is an iHeartPodcasts series hosted by Juju Green, known online as Straw Hat Goofy.“Get Rec'd” features exclusive conversations with some of Hollywood's most influential filmmakers and talent, exploring their latest films, television series and major cultural moments. Its fast-paced, culturally engaged interviews offer insight into the creative process while delivering candid, highly shareable moments that resonate beyond each episode. The series is available on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard.Juju Green is represented by Armada Partners, Creative Artists Agency (CAA) and PAL Public Relations.About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company and is the exclusive vacation ownership partner of Hilton. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets, and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and approximately 715,000 Club Members. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world.For more information, visit . Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Pinterest and YouTube.

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IHEARTPODCASTS' 'GET REC'D W/ STRAW HAT GOOFY' TO RECORD EPISODES AT HILTON GRAND VACATIONS CLUBHOUSE DURING F1 VEGAS News Provided By PAL PUBLIC RELATIONS November 12, 2026, 06:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Telecommunications, Travel & Tourism Industry



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