Healthcare Attorney Harry Nelson Launches Harrynelson, Platform For Expert Analysis On The Forces Reshaping Medicine

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New site is the home for Nelson's media commentary, writing, speaking, and expert witness work on corporate practice of medicine, Medicare enforcement, and AI.

- Harry NelsonLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Harry Nelson, a nationally recognized healthcare and life sciences attorney, has launched HarryNelson, a public-facing platform devoted to the legal, regulatory, and policy issues reshaping American healthcare. The site serves as the central home for Nelson's work beyond legal services, including media commentary, speaking, writing, teaching, and expert witness testimony, making his insight readily accessible to attorneys, journalists, event organizers, healthcare executives, physicians, investors, and entrepreneurs.Drawing on more than 30 years advising healthcare organizations, physicians, investors, and policymakers, the platform focuses on the areas where Nelson is most frequently called upon as an expert:. Corporate practice of medicine, MSO structures, physician autonomy, and healthcare ownership. Medicare enforcement, program integrity, overpayments, and fraud and abuse. Healthcare AI, data governance, privacy, and cybersecurity. GLP-1s, peptides, longevity medicine, and consumer-facing healthcare. Telehealth, virtual care prescribing, and medical board risk. Behavioral health, addiction treatment, and public health policyNelson's latest book, Digital Diagnosis: The AI Revolution in Healthcare and the Future of Regulation, examines the regulatory future of artificial intelligence in medicine, one of the platform's central themes. He is currently working on a forthcoming work on the past, present, and future of corporate practice of medicine (CPOM).The site includes dedicated pages for educational courses, speaking engagements, media requests, expert engagements, articles, and books. Planned additions include a forthcoming podcast, briefings, regular video commentary, and topic-specific resource hubs.Nelson continues to provide legal services to healthcare and life sciences clients through Leech Tishman, where he chairs the healthcare practice, which has been recognized by Chambers and Partners earning a ranking among the nation's leading law firms in healthcare in California. He also serves as an adjunct assistant clinical professor at the Keck School of Medicine of USC."The goal is to build a durable platform for essential conversations that aren't happening elsewhere about where healthcare is going, what risks are being missed, and how leaders can navigate a system where law, medicine, business, and policy are colliding with unprecedented intensity," Nelson said.

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Healthcare Attorney Harry Nelson Launches HarryNelson, platform for Expert Analysis on the Forces Reshaping Medicine News Provided By Harry Nelson, Ltd November 12, 2026, 06:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law



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