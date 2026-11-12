Sourcex Launches Mission To Deliver $2 Billion+ To Businesses Through AI Lab Data Licensing

An authorized owner can assess a remaining company work history within the actual wind-down timeline and obligations.

A focused inventory can identify company-owned work, real timeline, authority, candidate scope for a potential licensing assessment.

An illustrative sequence: identify history, then confirm authority, then state timeline, then explore fit, then review actual scope.

A candidate scope starts with authorized company work history. The enterprise must also address required deletions overridden, customer or third-party material, unassessed recovery assumptions.

Five practical questions help describe the candidate archive before the initial SourceX licensing assessment.

The business may be closing while its own work history remains. SourceX invites authorized owners to assess potential licensing within existing obligations.

- Noah Loul, founder and CEO of SourceX

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SourceX Inc., The Data Layer for Superintelligence, today announced its mission to deliver more than $2 billion to businesses by licensing their operational records to the world's leading AI labs. As part of that push, SourceX is opening its enterprise data licensing program to winding-down companies, whose archives of support, engineering and process history are some of the most sought-after training data in AI, and some of the fastest to disappear.

Every week, companies shut down and take years of hard-won operational knowledge with them. Systems are retired. Vendor accounts close. The people who understand the data move on. For AI labs racing to build agents that can do real work, that history is exactly what is missing. For the businesses that own it, it may be one of the last assets still on the table.

"Every shutdown erases an asset AI labs are actively looking for," said Noah Loul, founder and CEO of SourceX. "Our mission is to put more than $2 billion back into the hands of the businesses that created this data. For a company winding down, the question isn't whether its history matters. It's whether anyone acts before the systems go dark."

The window is shorter than most founders think

In a wind-down, an archive starts losing value long before the last file is deleted. When the engineer who understands how tickets link to fixes leaves, or the support platform is switched off, the records lose the context that makes them useful. A final export can preserve files while breaking every relationship between them.

That is why timing matters. Companies that describe their archive while systems are live and key people are still in place give themselves the strongest chance at a meaningful licensing outcome. Companies that wait may find there is nothing coherent left to assess.

Getting started does not require uploading a single record. An authorized representative describes the company, the systems involved, the years covered and the real closure timeline, and SourceX tells them whether a focused review makes sense.

What AI labs want

AI labs are looking for coherent, company-owned work history: support tickets and their resolutions, issue-to-fix engineering records, internal procedures and the decisions behind them. The strongest candidates had 50 or more full-time employees at peak and several years of operating history across systems such as Zendesk, Jira, Salesforce, Slack or Microsoft 365.

An illustrative software company ending operations may still hold its own product's full support and engineering history, with a technical lead who can explain how it all connects. That is the kind of archive worth assessing now, before that lead walks out the door.

How it works

1. Fit check. The company completes SourceX's public fit check at sourcex.

2. Describe, don't upload. An authorized representative outlines the archive, known gaps and restrictions, and the shutdown timeline.

3. SourceX runs the deal. As the supplier's counterparty, SourceX handles qualification, rights review, agreements, data preparation, delivery and payment.

Payouts

Licensing payouts range from $100K to $4M+ depending on company size, data uniqueness and scope, with the top of the range reserved for the largest qualifying enterprise datasets. Suppliers keep ownership of their original records.

Payouts are not guaranteed and are not a valuation; actual compensation, scope and timing are set by the signed transaction documents. Only company-owned material that an authorized decision-maker is permitted to license can be proposed, and existing retention, deletion and asset-sale obligations still apply.

Start before the systems go dark

Winding-down companies can begin their fit check today at sourcex. The sooner an authorized owner describes the archive, the more of its value can still be assessed.

About SourceX

SourceX Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles and licenses approved company-owned operational data directly from suppliers for AI training and evaluation. It manages accepted transactions end to end, from qualification and agreements through data preparation, delivery and supplier payment.

About the founder

Noah Loul is the founder of SourceX, helping businesses monetize their proprietary data for AI training and development. His ambition is to build the world's largest data infrastructure, powering today's AI and tomorrow's intelligence.

Media contact

Sarelle London

Head of PR, SourceX Inc.

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Los Angeles, California, United States

Sarelle London

SourceX Inc.

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Earn Up to $4M Licensing Your Business Data for AI | SourceX

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SourceX Launches Mission to Deliver $2 Billion+ to Businesses Through AI Lab Data Licensing News Provided By SourceX Inc. November 12, 2026, 06:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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