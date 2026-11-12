Swiftcaremd Offers Online Doctor's Notes For Work And School In 46 States

SwiftCareMD's homepage, where patients can request a doctor's note for work or school.

Dr. Scott Nass, MD, MPA, FAAFP, reviews every SwiftCareMD request.

SwiftCareMD's online intake asks whether the note is for work or school.

Dr. Scott Nass, a board-certified family physician at SwiftCareMD licensed in 46+ states, reviews every request. Every Doctor's note can be verified.

- Dr. Scott NassDOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SwiftCareMD, an online doctor's note service that launched in June 2026, lets sick workers and parents get a physician-signed doctor's note for work or school without leaving home. Patients complete a short online intake, and Dr. Scott Nass, MD, MPA, FAAFP, reviews every request.When a note is medically appropriate, most patients receive it by email within minutes. SwiftCareMD has issued more than 5,000 notes since launch.A sick day shouldn't come with a trip across townIt's a morning many workers know too well. They wake up with a fever, a cough and body aches, and they call out of work. Then they hear the line they were dreading: "Just bring a doctor's note when you come back."Getting that note often means dragging themselves out of bed while still sick. It means driving, or finding someone to drive them, to an urgent care clinic or emergency room. Then comes the waiting.That wait can be long. The typical emergency room visit now lasts about 2 hours and 40 minutes from arrival to leaving, according to federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services data reported by Axios. Without insurance, a typical urgent care visit costs about $377, according to UnitedHealthcare.Leaving home sick also goes against health advice. CDC guidance tells people with respiratory virus symptoms to stay home and away from others until their symptoms are getting better and they've gone at least 24 hours without a fever. The flu alone keeps a lot of people home: a 2017 study by CDC researchers noted that up to 111 million workdays are lost to the flu each year."Someone who wakes up with the flu shouldn't have to spend half the day in a waiting room just to prove they were sick," said a SwiftCareMD spokesperson."We built this for the parent who can't miss another shift, the worker without a car and the student with a makeup exam. For them, getting a doctor's note for work should start from bed."How it worksPatients answer a few questions about their symptoms and the dates they missed. It takes about three minutes, with no appointment or video call.Dr. Nass reviews each request against current clinical guidelines. If he can't approve a note, the patient's payment is refunded.Notes cost a flat $34.99, with no insurance or copay needed. Parents and caregivers can also request a note for a child's school absence.How employers and schools check a noteEach note lists Dr. Nass's name, credentials, National Provider Identifier (NPI) number, signature and the dates covered. It also carries a QR code tied to a unique Patient ID.Employers and schools can scan the code or use SwiftCareMD's verification page (/verification ) to confirm a note is genuine. They never see the patient's diagnosis. They can also call SwiftCareMD's 24/7 automated verification line."A doctor's note should be easy for a sick patient to get and easy for an employer to trust," said Dr. Nass. "I review every request myself. If a note isn't medically appropriate, I don't sign it, and the patient gets a refund."The physician behind every noteDr. Nass is board-certified in family medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine. He has more than 14 years of experience in primary care and hospital medicine, and he earned his medical degree at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.He holds active medical licenses in 46 states and Washington, D.C. He was named to the Castle Connolly Medical Advisory Board, and his health commentary has appeared in Fox News, HuffPost, Parade and Reader's Digest.SwiftCareMD is available in 46 states and Washington, D.C. Patients can get started with the online request form. Anyone who wants to see the process first can watch a live walkthrough on YouTube ( ).About SwiftCareMDSwiftCareMD is an online doctor's note service for work and school absences. Patients complete a short medical intake, and Dr. Scott Nass, MD, a board-certified family physician licensed in 46 states and Washington, D.C., reviews every request.Approved notes include a Patient ID and QR code that employers and schools can verify. Learn more at SwiftCareMD. Journalists can find the media kit on SwiftCareMD's press page (/press ).

Jordan Bennett

SwiftCareMD

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Step-by-step walkthrough: how to get a doctor's note online for work or school with SwiftCareMD.

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SwiftCareMD Offers Online Doctor's Notes for Work and School in 46 States News Provided By SwiftCareMD November 12, 2026, 06:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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