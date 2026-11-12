MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Consumers can upload a dealer's purchase offer and receive an itemized review of price, fees, add-ons, trade-in value and financing terms before buying.

- Kevin Herlehy, CEO SmartBuyerAI

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SmartBuyerAI Launches AI Review of Dealership Car Purchase Offers Ahead of Year-End Buying Season

Consumers can upload a dealer's purchase offer and receive an itemized review of price, fees, add-ons, trade-in value and financing terms before signing. A free scan is available at SmartBuyerAI.

SmartBuyerAI ( ) has launched an AI-powered platform that reviews vehicle purchase offers from dealerships before the buyer signs. Shoppers upload the offer they receive from a dealer and, within minutes, receive a line-by-line review of the vehicle price, dealer fees, add-on products, trade-in value, financing terms and monthly payment, along with an overall SmartBuyer ScoreTM.

The launch coincides with year-end sales events, traditionally one of the busiest periods of the year for vehicle purchases.

“A car purchase offer includes many separate items, from add-ons and fees to the trade-in value and the cost of financing over the life of the loan,” said Kevin Herlehy, Co-Founder, CEO and Architect of SmartBuyerAI.“After 26 years in dealership sales and finance, I know how much detail goes into those documents. SmartBuyerAI is designed to help buyers understand each item, ask informed questions and make their own decisions.”

How It Works

SmartBuyerAI reviews the buyer's actual dealership purchase offer for any vehicle from any dealer. Unlike car-buying brokers and concierge services, it does not negotiate on the buyer's behalf; the buyer makes all decisions.

The process has three steps:

1 the offer. Buyers upload a photo or PDF of the dealer's offer (up to five

2 Review. The platform compares the total cost, fees, add-ons, trade-in, financing and payments against automotive data and defined

3 ScoreTM and findings. Results are delivered in minutes and list items the buyer may want to question or clarify before signing.

The review covers:

.Total cost: dealer fees and add-on products included in the out-the-door price

.Trade-in: an independent estimate of the trade-in offer based on industry automotive data

.Financing and payments: loan terms and their total cost over the life of the loan

.Potential savings: an estimated dollar amount and a list of items to review

Uploaded files are deleted automatically after the review is complete, and only the transaction details needed for the review are extracted.

Customer Experiences

Customers have used SmartBuyerAI on purchases including the Honda CR-V, Ford F-150, Mazda CX-5 and Subaru Outback. SmartBuyerAI updates its average savings figure with every reviewed quote; as of November 11 2026, the average reported savings is $4812.72.

“No pressure, no guessing games. The audit laid out every fee before I stepped on the lot,” said Priya S., who used SmartBuyerAI on a Honda CR-V purchase.

“First time I've felt like the numbers were actually on my side,” said Daniel K., a Ford F-150 buyer.“Negotiated with real data, not a gut feeling.”

Video Series

SmartBuyerAI has published a four-part video series explaining how to evaluate a car purchase offer. The episodes are available at :

.Did I Get a Good Deal? (3:34) – how to evaluate the terms of a purchase offer

.Does a Big Discount Mean a Good Car Deal? (0:40) – how a discount relates to the total cost of a purchase

.Gemini vs SmartBuyerAI: We Tested the Same Car Quote (0:52) – a general-purpose AI chatbot and SmartBuyerAI reviewing the same dealer offer

.Get the Most From Your SmartBuyerAI Review (0:40) – how to use the review results

Pricing and Availability

SmartBuyerAI is available now at smartbuyerai.

.Free SmartBuyer Scan: one vehicle offer, including the SmartBuyer ScoreTM, estimated potential savings and a summary of findings

.SmartBuyer Annual: $99 per year, including multiple reviews for personal use, review of revised quotes, detailed explanations and ongoing purchase support

The company plans to add a Service Repair Analysis feature for reviewing vehicle repair estimates.

About SmartBuyerAI

SmartBuyerAI is an AI-powered platform that reviews dealership vehicle purchase offers for consumers before they sign. The company was co-founded by Kevin Herlehy, who has 26 years of experience in dealership sales and finance, and Dylan Herlehy. Learn more at or follow SmartBuyerAI on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media assets: Video clips, product screenshots and founder headshots are available on request. Kevin Herlehy is available for interviews on how consumers can review a vehicle purchase offer.

Media contact: Tom Haynes, CarPro Media,..., 713-478-0765

Tom W Haynes

Acuity Marketing Inc/CarPro

+1 713-478-0765

...

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SmartBuyerAI Launches AI Review of Dealership Car Purchase Offers Ahead of Year-End Buying Season News Provided By Acuity Marketing Inc/CarPro November 12, 2026, 06:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology



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