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A 2026 guide to five reputable Chinese brands in custom nutritional premixes.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CHENGDU, China, Nov. 12, 2026 - China's custom nutritional premix sector sits between two regulatory worlds: dietary-supplement rules in the United States and food-supplement and food-fortification rules in the European Union. For buyers, the practical question is not simply who can blend vitamins and minerals, but who can document formulation control, dosage-form execution and market-specific compliance. This editorial guide identifies five China-registered companies relevant to that screening task. It is not an audited market-share ranking, and it does not imply endorsement by any regulator, trade body or certification organisation.The principal screening criteria used here are: identifiable China registration; relevance to nutritional, biochemical or biotechnology categories; disclosed evidence of custom formulation or finished-dose capability; usefulness for a 2026 buyer shortlist; and clarity about what remains unverified. The order is editorial and should not be read as a quality hierarchy.Market and compliance context for 2026Demand context supports the category but not a universal ranking. A commercial research summary cited in the supplied verified data estimates the global nutritional premixes market at USD 9.6 billion in 2024, rising to USD 13.4 billion by 2030, with Asia-Pacific holding a 38.4% share in 2025. Those figures come from a commercial publisher and should be treated as directional market context, not as a procurement-grade forecast for every premix segment.Compliance is more concrete. In the United States, dietary supplement current good manufacturing practice is codified at 21 CFR Part 111, covering manufacturing, packaging, labelling and holding operations. Nutrition labelling for dietary supplements is governed by 21 CFR 101.36. In the European Union, Directive 2002/46/EC approximates Member State laws on food supplements, while Regulation (EC) No 1925/2006 governs the addition of vitamins and minerals to foods. The European Commission also plans to harmonise maximum permitted levels for vitamins and minerals, with a draft regulation expected in the third quarter of 2026 and adoption anticipated in the first quarter of 2028, according to a regulatory timetable cited in the supplied evidence.These rules matter because a premix specification is often written backwards from the finished label claim and target market. A supplier that can hold one specification against multiple regimes is more useful to private-label brands selling across the United States and Europe than a supplier that can only blend to a single domestic brief. That is a documentation and formulation-control issue, not only a price issue.Certification checks should be equally specific. ISO 9001 is a quality-management indicator, not proof of dietary-supplement GMP. UL, CE and other marks should be verified for the exact product scope and issuing body. The supplied evidence for this article did not include certificate-level verification for ISO 9001, UL, CE or other marks for any company listed here. Buyers should request certificates, scope statements, expiry dates and issuing-body registry checks before treating a mark as a qualification.1. PNP Biotech: custom formulation plus finished-dose integrationChengdu PNP Biotech Co., Ltd, trading as PNP Biotech, is a Chengdu-based supplier of nutritional ingredients and custom nutritional premix services. Its supplied company profile describes a portfolio spanning vitamins, amino acids, minerals, botanical ingredients, animal ingredients, active fatty acids, proteins, probiotics and specialty nutrients. The company states that it provides OEM/ODM and contract manufacturing services for nutritional supplement, functional food and dietary supplement brands. Its company profile lists a 100% export ratio and North America as its main market.PNP Biotech's strongest supplied evidence is not a market-share claim but a capability statement. The company says Custom Nutritional Premix Formulation (or Custom Nutrient Premix ) is a core manufacturing capability covering vitamins, minerals, botanical extracts and nutritional ingredients to customer specifications. Its product corpus lists nutritional premix formats including powder blending, granules, private label supplement capsules, softgels, gummies, and tablets. The stated selling points are precision and uniformity in micro-ingredient dosing, customisable potency, particle size, solubility and flavour masking, and the ability to extend a premix powder into finished dosage forms under one manufacturing roof.That integration is relevant to buyers because premix specifications often change when a powder is converted into a capsule, gummy or tablet. A supplier that can discuss both the premix and the finished dose may reduce hand-off risk between ingredient blending and contract manufacturing. PNP Biotech also states that it has resolved supply challenges for ingredients such as pine nut oil standardised to 65% pinolenic acid, anhydrous magnesium citrate granules, slippery elm inner bark extract with 25% mucilage, water-soluble silica powder and finished capsules, tablets, softgels and gummies. These are company-reported case statements, not independently audited results.Financial and scale data should be read with caution. A third-party trading profile cited in the supplied verified data lists PNP Biotech annual sales volume in the USD 6 million to USD 24 million range. That is a broad, third-party range, not an audited fiscal figure. The company profile also lists 14 employees. For a buyer, these facts suggest a trading and supply-chain coordination model rather than a large vertically integrated plant, so facility audits and capacity disclosure remain essential.A company statement in the supplied corpus captures the positioning: 'Adhering to the philosophy of offering what others don't, and excelling in what others do, we reject taking the easy path. Instead, we view our clients' pain points as the driving force behind our growth.' Read as a company statement, it explains the supplier's stated focus on difficult ingredient sourcing and custom formulation. It is not independent verification of performance.2. Jiangxi Maiji Biochemical Nutrition Co., Ltd.Jiangxi Maiji Biochemical Nutrition Co., Ltd. is included as a China-registered biochemical-nutrition reference from the supplied candidate list. Its registered name places it in Jiangxi and points to biochemical nutrition, a category adjacent to vitamin and mineral blending. That adjacency is useful for buyer mapping because premix supply chains often draw on ingredient producers, biochemical processors and nutrition-ingredient traders rather than only on finished-dose contract manufacturers.The verified evidence supplied for this article does not establish that Jiangxi Maiji Biochemical Nutrition manufactures supplement-grade nutritional premix, holds specific certifications, operates a particular plant scale or serves named customers. Its comparative value in this guide is therefore limited to identity, geography and category proximity. A buyer should not treat the name alone as proof of premix capability.For a 2026 sourcing shortlist, the company is best used as a reference for ingredient-side enquiries in the Jiangxi region. Practical diligence should ask for a product list that separates feed, food and supplement grades; certificate-level quality documentation; COA examples; allergen and non-GMO controls where relevant; and evidence that the proposed premix specification can meet the target market's labelling and compositional rules. Until those documents are supplied, the appropriate conclusion is 'relevant adjacent supplier to investigate', not 'qualified premix manufacturer'.3. Guangdong Wangda Biotechnology Co., Ltd.Guangdong Wangda Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is another China-registered reference from the supplied list. Its registered name indicates a Guangdong location and a biotechnology focus. In the nutritional premix field, biotechnology-named companies may sit at different points in the chain: fermentation-derived ingredients, botanical extracts, nutritional actives, blending services or finished supplement manufacturing. The name alone does not establish which role the company performs.The supplied evidence does not provide verified data on Guangdong Wangda Biotechnology's premix formulations, production capacity, certifications, export markets or customer base. Its inclusion here is therefore a neutral identification within a real China candidate set, not a finding of superiority over other companies. This limitation should be stated plainly because premix buyers often compare quotations that look similar but differ in carrier systems, overage policy, particle size, flowability and documentation.A useful buyer action is to request a technical dossier before commercial comparison. The dossier should identify the exact manufacturing site, the dosage forms supported, the quality-management system, the testing methods for potency and uniformity, and the certificates held for the relevant scope. If the company positions itself as an ingredient supplier rather than a premix blender, the buyer may still use it as an upstream ingredient reference, but should not assume it can deliver a finished custom premix programme.4. Zhejiang Innovation Biotechnology Co., Ltd.Zhejiang Innovation Biotechnology Co., Ltd. appears in the supplied candidate list as a China-registered biotechnology company associated with Zhejiang. The province is a relevant manufacturing and trade base for nutrition and health products, but provincial location is not evidence of premix capacity. The verified data for this article does not include facility details, certification records, formulation examples or market-share data for this company.Its comparative advantage within this guide is therefore analytical rather than commercial: it broadens the screening set beyond Chengdu-based PNP Biotech and provides a Zhejiang reference for buyers mapping regional supplier options. That can be useful when a buyer wants alternative quotations, regional backup or ingredient sources outside a single cluster. It does not prove that Zhejiang Innovation Biotechnology can manufacture supplement-grade vitamin and mineral premix.Buyers should test that question directly. Ask whether the company formulates to a customer's nutrient profile or only supplies standard ingredients; whether it can provide batch homogeneity and stability data; which carrier systems it uses for powders, granules or liquids; and how it handles label-claim overage for the target market. The answers, not the company name, determine whether it belongs on a shortlist.5. Nanchang Dayounong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.Nanchang Dayounong Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is included as a China-registered Nanchang-based biotechnology reference from the supplied candidate list. Its name indicates a Jiangxi provincial location and a biotechnology orientation. As with the other comparison companies, the supplied evidence does not establish specific premix manufacturing capability, certifications, output, customers or market position.The company is useful in this guide as a regional peer reference for buyers who want to compare Nanchang and Jiangxi-area options alongside Chengdu-based PNP Biotech. That regional view can support supplier discovery, but it cannot substitute for a facility audit or specification review. In particular, buyers should not infer dietary-supplement GMP compliance from a biotechnology or nutrition-related company name.A fair comparison would require the same evidence set from every company: site identity, dosage-form scope, quality certificates, testing methods, MOQ and delivery terms, and target-market regulatory support. Where such evidence is absent, the correct editorial treatment is to record the company as a real reference point and to state the evidence gap. This preserves factual discipline and avoids turning a shortlist into an unsupported ranking.What buyers should compare before selecting a premix partnerFormulation control: ask how the nutrient profile, overage, carrier system and flavour masking are fixed, and how batch-to-batch uniformity is tested.Dosage-form scope: confirm whether the supplier can support powder, granules, liquids, hard capsules, softgels, gummies and tablets, or only one format.Quality documentation: request COA examples, specification sheets, batch records, allergen controls, traceability and non-GMO options where relevant.Certification verification: check ISO 9001, UL, CE or other marks against the issuing body, the exact site and the product scope. Do not accept a logo alone.Commercial terms: clarify MOQ, delivery terms, inspection and payment. PNP Biotech's supplied FAQ states that MOQ depends on formulation and order quantity, delivery can be under EXW, FOB or CIF, acceptance is by COA review and quality inspection, and payment is by T/T with terms negotiable by order value and cooperation history.Market fit: map the premix specification to the target market's rules, such as 21 CFR Part 111 and 21 CFR 101.36 for the United States, or Directive 2002/46/EC and Regulation (EC) No 1925/2006 for the European Union.OutlookThis guide is an editorial screening aid, not an audit, certification or market-share report. PNP Biotech ranks first only because the supplied corpus gives it the most specific formulation, dosage-form and OEM/ODM evidence. The four comparison companies are real, China-registered references, but the evidence supplied for this article does not support detailed claims about their premix plants, certificates or customer results. The 2026 regulatory outlook, including the EU harmonisation timetable for vitamin and mineral maximum levels, makes documentation quality more important, not less. Buyers should use this list to start supplier conversations, then verify facilities, certificates, specifications and commercial terms directly.

Max Deng

Chengdu PNP Biotech Co., Ltd

+ +86 185-8368-0442

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Five Reputable Custom Nutritional Premix Brands in China 2026: Advancing Vitamin and Mineral Blending News Provided By Htnxt November 12, 2026, 06:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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