Japan Ski Experience Wins Two Major Ski Travel Awards

Lindsay Colbert, Ben Thorpe and Justine Anbeek accepting TDM Award in 2025

Award Winning Team at Japan Ski Experience

Japan Ski Experience wins World's Best Ski Travel Agent to Japan for a second year and Hotel Booking Website of the Year – Japan for its new platform.

KUTCHAN, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Japan Ski Experience has been named World's Best Ski Travel Agent to Japan for the second consecutive year and Hotel Booking Website of the Year – Japan, recognising its combination of specialist expertise and an expanded online accommodation platform.Japan Ski Experience has won two major travel industry awards, receiving World's Best Ski Travel Agent to Japan at the 2026 World Ski Awards and Hotel Booking Website of the Year – Japan at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2026 – Asia.The double award win recognises both the company's longstanding specialist expertise and its investment in online booking technology, illustrating a wider development in travel distribution. Advances in accommodation connectivity are enabling independent travel specialists to offer the extensive inventory and convenience traditionally associated with major online travel agencies, while retaining the local knowledge, direct supplier relationships and personal service that distinguish them.Founded in 2007, Japan Ski Experience has expanded its accommodation platform to bring together more than 5,800 stays across Niseko, Hakuba, Furano and Rusutsu. The platform combines accommodation from numerous independent providers, including hotels, apartments, luxury chalets and holiday homes, offering travellers an extensive choice across Japan's leading ski destinations.Unlike general booking platforms, which may feature only a portion of the accommodation available in Japan's ski resorts, Japan Ski Experience also draws on longstanding relationships with local accommodation providers to offer properties with limited visibility on international booking websites, alongside accommodation available by request. Its resort-based teams in Niseko and Hakuba provide first-hand property knowledge, personalised recommendations and guest support, combining the convenience of an online platform with the expertise of an independent accommodation specialist.“We're delighted to receive both of these awards, which recognise two complementary aspects of what we do. Winning World's Best Ski Travel Agent to Japan for the second consecutive year is a wonderful endorsement of our specialist approach, while the TDM award recognises the considerable investment we've made in our accommodation booking platform.“When we started Japan Ski Experience in 2007, specialist knowledge and personal service were what distinguished us from larger booking websites. Those qualities remain just as important today, but technology now allows us to bring together a much wider range of accommodation in one place. Our aim is to give travellers the choice and convenience they expect from an online booking platform, alongside the local expertise and personal support of a specialist travel agent.” - Lindsay Colbert, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Japan Ski ExperienceThe World Ski Awards title marks Japan Ski Experience's second consecutive win in the category, following its success in 2025. The company has also received recognition at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards for two consecutive years, having been named Specialty Travel Agency of the Year – Japan in 2025 before receiving this year's award for its redeveloped accommodation booking website, launched in August 2026.Established in 2013, the World Ski Awards recognise excellence across the international ski tourism industry, with winners chosen through votes from industry professionals and the public. The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards recognise achievements across the Asia-Pacific travel industry, with winners selected by a panel of industry judges assessing uniqueness, innovation and impact. The 2026 TDM awards ceremony took place on 10 November in Singapore.About Japan Ski Experience:Established in 2007, Japan Ski Experience is an independent ski accommodation booking specialist focusing on Japan's leading ski resorts. The company has more than 5,800 accommodation stays across Niseko, Hakuba, Furano and Rusutsu, with local teams in Niseko and Hakuba providing first-hand property knowledge, booking advice and guest support. Japan Ski Experience also arranges ski-related services including airport transfers, lift passes, equipment rental and lessons.

Alister Buckingham

Japan Ski Experience

+81 136-55-6077

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Japan Ski Experience Wins Two Major Ski Travel Awards News Provided By Japan Ski Experience November 12, 2026, 06:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.