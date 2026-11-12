MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Cleveroad ranks among the top 10 web development companies for the education industry in Clutch's Q4 2026 ranking, based on client reviews and market presence.

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Clutch, the B2B research and review platform, has published its Q4 2026 ranking of U.S. education web developers, which classifies 15 firms in the category as leaders. Cleveroad, a custom software development company with offices in the United States and Estonia, is named in the top 10 of a directory that covers 1,753 providers.The ranking evaluates service providers through verified client interviews, project and experience data, and measured market presence. Ratings for the education directory were last updated on Nov. 9, 2026. The category's Leaders Matrix separates 15 leaders from 15 contenders and plots each firm against the rest of the field. The standings below reflect the directory as of that update, and they are where a buyer starting a search this quarter begins. Sponsored listings are left out.The best web development companies for the education industry to consider in Q4 2026 are:CleveroadStorm BrainPowerGate SoftwareTKX MediaArbisoftSemaphore MobileTRIARE, LLCOrthoplex SolutionsFive JarsThreeSixtyEightEach firm is described below from its own directory listing: its rating, its review volume, the services it concentrates on, and one recent engagement.CleveroadCleveroad has been building software since 2011 from offices in the United States and Estonia. Web development and custom software development are the two largest lines in its listing. In education, that work takes the shape of education software development services for learning platforms, school management systems, and virtual classrooms. The firm is rated 4.9 from 82 reviews.Storm BrainA digital agency rated 5.0 from 126 reviews, with a team of 50 to 249 people. Its work combines web design and web development with advertising, e-commerce, paid search, and search engine optimization. A recent engagement delivered a front-end redesign and a Joomla-to-Shopify migration for a supplements retailer.PowerGate SoftwareAn engineering firm rated 5.0 from 41 reviews, with a staff of 250 to 999. Its services span web development, mobile app development, AI agents, AI development, custom software, and UX/UI design. A recent project produced a patient companion app for a life sciences company.TKX MediaA marketing and development agency rated 5.0 from 21 reviews, with 10 to 49 employees. It pairs search engine optimization and paid search with web design, web development, and event marketing. A recent engagement combined all three disciplines for a luxury watch retailer.ArbisoftA Plano, Texas firm rated 4.9 from 36 reviews. Custom software development leads its service mix, ahead of mobile app development, web development, and AI development. A recent project delivered custom web development and search work for a reputation management platform.Semaphore MobileAn agency rated 5.0 from 22 reviews. It works across custom software, web development, mobile app development, e-commerce build and marketing, and UX/UI design. A recent engagement built a set of landing pages and contact forms for a retail services company ahead of a trade show.TRIARE, LLCA 50- to 249-person development company rated 4.9 from 39 reviews. Mobile app development and web development account for most of its listed work, with custom software development and UX/UI design behind them. Its service mix is weighted toward application work rather than marketing.Orthoplex SolutionsA 10- to 49-person agency rated 5.0 from 15 reviews, billing between $100 and $149 an hour. Web development is the bulk of its work, followed by mobile app development and custom software development. A recent project covered WordPress maintenance and a members' forum for a nonprofit.Five JarsA Brooklyn, New York agency rated 4.9 from 32 reviews. Web development is its largest service line, with web design, AI development, and mobile app development alongside it. A recent engagement combined web development, search work, and user experience design for a law firm.ThreeSixtyEightA Baton Rouge, Louisiana agency rated 4.9 from 53 reviews, billing between $150 and $199 an hour. Web design leads its service mix, followed by web development, branding, low-code work, advertising, and UX/UI design. A recent project redesigned and rebuilt a website for a nonprofit organization.Cleveroad serves education clients through the flexible engagement modelsl: project-based custom development, dedicated development teams, and IT staff augmentation. They also offer AI-assisted and AI-native development, providing extended development capabilities without budget overruns. In education it concentrates on learning platforms, school and campus administration systems, and the integrations connecting them to existing student records. The company holds ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 27001 certification for quality and security management accordingly. Cleveroad deliver educational system in compliance with core industry regulations depending on the market requirements."An education buyer's shortlist has to clear a district procurement review and an integration with a student information system before anyone looks at the design," said Ivan Stepankov, head of growth and partnerships at Cleveroad. "Clutch's inputs come from clients who agreed to be interviewed about work we shipped, the part a buyer can check."The education placement follows Cleveroad's recognition as a Clutch Champion in both Spring 2025 and Fall 2025. The company also appeared in the Clutch Top 1000 for 2025 and holds Clutch Global status. Beyond the directory, its credentials include Forbes Technology Council membership, an Inc. 5000 placement, and a Webby Award. Cleveroad is also an AWS Select Tier Partner within AWS Partner Network.About CleveroadCleveroad is a custom software development company founded in 2011, with offices in the United States and Estonia. The company builds web and mobile applications, AI/ML solutions, and dedicated development teams for businesses in healthcare, logistics, retail, fintech, and other industries. Cleveroad serves clients across North America, Western Europe, and the Middle East. More information: cleveroad

Ivan Stepankov

Cleveroad Inc

+1 415-231-3721

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Cleveroad Named Among the Top 10 Web Development Companies for the Education Industry by Clutch for 2026 News Provided By Cleveroad Inc November 12, 2026, 06:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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