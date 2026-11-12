Indian Army Delegation Visits Indonesia To Strengthen Defence Ties

MENAFN - IANS) Jakarta, Nov 12 (IANS) In a move to expand military-to-military engagement between India and Indonesia, a delegation from the 55th Army Higher Command Course of the Army War College visited the Indonesian National Armed Forces - International Cooperation Centre (TNI-ICC) in Jakarta.

The visit on Wednesday offered the Indian delegation an opportunity to gain a closer understanding of Indonesia's security framework, while further deepening defence cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries.

In a post on X on Thursday, the Indian Embassy in Jakarta said, "The delegation was received by Brig General TNI Perry Sandhi Sitompul, Commander, TNI-ICC and senior officers from the Indonesian Armed Forces. A holistic briefing on Indonesia's National Defence and Security Strategy, and the key role being played by the TNI in nation building, safety and security, was given by TNI-ICC to the course members."

"This was followed by an insightful session that enabled discussions on existing mechanisms and future areas for bilateral defence cooperation. The visit of AHCC to TNI-ICC reinforces the growing synergy between both countries while providing future leaders of the Indian Armed Forces a deeper understanding of the national security landscape of Indonesia."

Last week, the 12th edition of the India-Indonesia joint military exercise 'Garuda Shakti 2026' concluded with a closing ceremony at Banyuwangi in Indonesia, marking the end of 11 days of intensive joint training.

"The 12th edition of Joint Military Exercise GARUDASHAKTI2026 between the Indian Army and Indonesian Army culminated with a Closing Ceremony at Banyuwangi, Indonesia, on 05 November 2026, marking the successful conclusion of 11 days of intensive joint training," the Indian Embassy in Jakarta posted on X.

"The exercise encompassed rigorous training across jungle, island and coastal environments, culminating in a 48-hour Joint Validation Exercise that demonstrated enhanced interoperability, tactical synergy and combat readiness in multiple combat environments," it said.

The joint military exercise had commenced at Banyuwangi on October 27. The Indian contingent comprised troops from the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), while the Indonesian side was represented by personnel from the Indonesian Special Forces.