Sylvester Stallone Celebrates Veterans Day By Serving Pizza To US Veterans: Will Never Take This Country For Granted

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone continued his Veterans Day tradition of serving pizza to veterans at the VA, expressing gratitude to those who have risked their lives to protect the United States.

The actor, who is an immigrant, shared a video of his visit on Instagram, saying he deeply appreciates the sacrifices made by the country's servicemen and women and will never take their service for granted.

Stallone said in the video: This is my Veterans Day tradition: to serve pizza here for the veterans and to let them know how much we love them, how much we appreciate all the work that they have done.”

“They have risked their lives in order to really protect us here in America and keep this the number one country in the world. I as an immigrant really appreciate it more so probably than anyone else. I love this country,” he added.

For the caption, he wrote: My Veterans Day tradition at the VA: pizza, good conversations, and a huge thank you to our veterans. As an immigrant, I will never take this country and the people who protect it for granted. To every veteran: we love you, we appreciate you, and we thank you for your service.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on November 11, for honoring military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. It coincides with holidays in several countries, including Armistice Day and Remembrance Day, which also occur on the anniversary of the end of World War I.

Major hostilities of World War I were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 when the Armistice with Germany went into effect. At the urging of major U.S. veteran organizations, Armistice Day was renamed Veterans Day in 1954.