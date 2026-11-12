Honda Avancier 7-Seater SUV To Launch On Dec 1: Will It Rival Fortuner In India?

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Honda is gearing up to launch its brand-new 7-seater SUV, the Honda Avancier, globally on December 1 to take on the Toyota Fortuner.Full-size SUVs always grab massive attention in India and globally. While the Toyota Fortuner enjoys a cult following, Honda is gearing up to launch a new 7-seater SUV to assert its dominance in this segment. Named the Honda Avancier, this new SUV will make its official global debut on December 1. With the next-gen Toyota Fortuner also reportedly launching on the same day, a direct clash between the two giants is on the cards.Honda already sells the CR-V SUV in international markets. However, the company is not basing the new Avancier on the CR-V. They are positioning it as a completely new, larger SUV in a higher segment. Expect the car to measure roughly 4,960 mm in length, 1,950 mm in width, and 1,690 mm in height. Nearing 5 meters in length, this three-row SUV can easily accommodate 7 passengers.According to Honda's teaser images, the Avancier features a very modern look, totally different from regular boxy SUVs. The front end gets a modern split-headlight design with slim LED DRLs on top and the main headlights mounted lower on the bumper. It sports a long profile, a slightly sloping rear glass, and a connected full-width LED light bar joining the two taillights.

Honda will likely equip this SUV with its new-generation hybrid tech. A 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine will pair with electric motors. This setup will deliver strong performance along with excellent fuel efficiency. We also expect Honda to offer an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system powered by electric motors.

Though official interior photos aren't out yet, the Avancier sits above the CR-V, meaning it will boast an ultra-premium cabin. Along with the standard 7-seater layout, a 6-seater option with captain seats in the second row is highly possible. Honda will also pack it with a digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and ample space for the 2nd and 3rd-row passengers.

Honda is building the new Avancier in Thailand, targeting right-hand drive international markets like Australia. Japan will likely get it too. Honda hasn't officially confirmed its India launch plan yet. But if the Avancier hits Indian roads, it will become Honda's flagship SUV here. It will serve as a solid alternative to the Fortuner, especially for buyers who want a powerful hybrid SUV instead of a diesel engine.