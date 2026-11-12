Honda Avancier 7-Seater SUV To Launch On Dec 1: Will It Rival Fortuner In India?
Honda will likely equip this SUV with its new-generation hybrid tech. A 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder petrol engine will pair with electric motors. This setup will deliver strong performance along with excellent fuel efficiency. We also expect Honda to offer an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) system powered by electric motors.
Though official interior photos aren't out yet, the Avancier sits above the CR-V, meaning it will boast an ultra-premium cabin. Along with the standard 7-seater layout, a 6-seater option with captain seats in the second row is highly possible. Honda will also pack it with a digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment system, and ample space for the 2nd and 3rd-row passengers.Honda is building the new Avancier in Thailand, targeting right-hand drive international markets like Australia. Japan will likely get it too. Honda hasn't officially confirmed its India launch plan yet. But if the Avancier hits Indian roads, it will become Honda's flagship SUV here. It will serve as a solid alternative to the Fortuner, especially for buyers who want a powerful hybrid SUV instead of a diesel engine.
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