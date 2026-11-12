Congress Chief Condemns Terror Attack Killing Two Spos In Kishtwar

Congress President Condemns Terror Attack in Kishtwar

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday condemned the killing of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, asserting that "no act of terror" could weaken the country's collective resolve to defend the nation, protect its people and uphold peace. He said that India "stands united" and resolute against terrorism.

In a post on X, Kharge expressed anguish over the killing of the two personnel, which came a day after three CRPF personnel were injured in a terror attack in Kulgam district. He saluted the courage and sacrifice of the SPOs and extended condolences to their bereaved families.

"Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of two brave Special Police Officers in Kishtwar, coming just a day after the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam. I salute the courage, valour and supreme sacrifice of our bravehearts. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans," he wrote.

Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of two brave Special Police Officers in Kishtwar, coming just a day after the terror attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam. I salute the courage, valour and supreme sacrifice of our bravehearts. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans. India stands united and resolute against terrorism. No act of terror can weaken our collective resolve to defend our nation, protect our people and uphold peace. - Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) November 12, 2026 "India stands united and resolute against terrorism. No act of terror can weaken our collective resolve to defend our nation, protect our people and uphold peace," he said.

Investigation and Official Response

The bullet-riddled bodies of the two SPOs, identified as Babi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45), were recovered on Thursday morning, a day after they went missing in the remote Dachhan belt of Kishtwar district. The two personnel were posted with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police at Kiyar village in Dachhan. They had gone missing on Wednesday while travelling from their camp towards an Army post at Dharna-Marwah.

Speaking to ANI, Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar also expressed grief over the killings, saying the bodies of the two personnel were recovered at around 8 am and 9 am, respectively.

"Regarding the incident in which two SPOs (Special Police Officers) were reportedly killed-what are your thoughts? It is a truly tragic incident. Two of our SPOs from the southern region have been killed. They had gone missing last night, and their bodies were recovered this morning-one around 8:00 AM and the other around 9:00 AM. It is deeply saddening," Parihar said.

Security Concerns in Jammu and Kashmir

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma termed the killings extremely unfortunate and said the old terror-supporting network in the region had not been completely dismantled. The BJP leader alleged that terrorists had kidnapped the two personnel while they were travelling through a dense forest in the remote Dachhan belt.

He said remnants of the ecosystem supporting terrorism were still present in the region and that terror elements were attempting to make their presence felt despite peace gradually being established in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Look, this is extremely unfortunate. Peace is gradually being established in Jammu and Kashmir, yet frustrated elements-frustrated terrorists-carry out such acts just to signal their presence," Sharma said.

In a separate incident in Kulgam district, a massive cordon and search operation (CASO) continued for nearly 17 hours on Thursday after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on CRPF personnel deployed at a security checkpoint in Nowpora Akhran on Wednesday. The attack took place at around 2:15 pm, when the assailants opened fire on the security personnel before fleeing the spot. Three CRPF personnel sustained injuries in the firing and were shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment. (ANI)

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