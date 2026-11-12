BJP Leader Ram Kadam Demands Truthful Biopic On Sonia Gandhi's Life

BJP's Ram Kadam Critiques Proposed Sonia Gandhi Biopic

Follwoing Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Working President Jagga Reddy's announcement of adapting Sonia Gandhi's autobiography 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' into a Telugu feature film, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Kadam on Thursday demanded that the project be truthful and realistic rather than a piece of political flattery. Speaking to ANI, Kadam took a swipe at Sonia Gandhi, saying that her love for opposition to India runs so deep that she deliberately chose a foreign publishing company rather than an Indian firm to publish her memoir.

"BJP leader Ram Kadam: The Telangana Congress Pradesh President has announced that they will make a biopic on Sonia Gandhi. They should definitely make a biopic. But it should be a truthful and realistic biopic. The book on which you will base Sonia Gandhi's biopic: Sonia Gandhi did not get that book published by any Indian publishing company. Her love for foreign countries and her opposition to India ran so deep that she chose a foreign publishing company," he said.

Demands for Historical Accuracy and Inclusion

Highlighting her background, Kadam noted that after marrying Rajiv Gandhi in 1968, she did not acquire Indian citizenship for 15 years, a detail he argued must be featured in the film. He also demanded that the biopic must highlight the corruption scandals that occurred during the Congress tenure. He further insisted that the biopic must portray the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, questioning how Sikhs were targeted, stating that omitting such events would render the project a "fake documentary."

"After marrying Rajiv Gandhi, who was of Indian origin, in 1968, she did not take Indian citizenship for 15 years. This should also be included in that biopic. The biopic should also feature how many scams took place during her tenure and how far the country lagged behind. They should not make a selective biopic. How Sikh brothers were dragged out of their homes in 1984, how little children were hacked to death with utter cruelty and barbarity; that should also be included in it," he said.

Warning Against Political Flattery

He advised Reddy to flip the pages of history and include the truths present in it rather than making a false documentary to flatter Sonia Gandhi. "If you make a biopic just to flatter Sonia Gandhi and make a false biopic, it will not be called a biopic. It will be called a fake documentary. So if you want the truth, flip the pages of past history and include all the truths in it as well, then we will also come and watch it," she said.

Earlier, Reddy made the announcement during a Congress party workers' meeting in Sangareddy. Jagga Reddy suggested forming a 50-member committee to initiate the film production process, stating that it would be overseen by Gandhi Bhavan Public Relations Officer Hariprasad. (ANI)

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