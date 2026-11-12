MSCI Global Index Update: Four Indian Firms Added, India Weight Rises

MSCI Index Inclusion Details

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), Coforge, Adani Green Energy and Meesho have been included in the MSCI Global Standard Index as part of its November 2026 index review, while India's weight in the index will increase from 12.9 per cent to 13.1 per cent. MSCI Inc. (formerly Morgan Stanley Capital International) announced the results of its November 2026 review, with all changes scheduled to be implemented at the close of November 30, 2026.

The inclusion of the four Indian companies marks a key development for the country's representation in the global index. India's weight is set to rise by 0.2 percentage points, from 12.9 per cent to 13.1 per cent, following the review.

Global Market Impacts

Among the major changes in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, LIC was one of the three largest additions, measured by full company market capitalisation. The other two were Zhongji Innolight H from China and Nan Ya Printed Circuit Board Corporation from Taiwan. At the broader global level, thirteen securities will be added to and 100 securities will be deleted from the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI). For the MSCI World Index, the two additions, measured by full company market capitalisation, are Moderna from the United States and Aritzia from Canada.

Additional Index Adjustments

The review also brought changes to the MSCI Global Small Cap Indexes. A total of 171 securities will be added to and 243 deleted from the MSCI ACWI Small Cap Index. In the MSCI Global Investable Market Index (GIMI), 113 securities will be added to and 272 deleted from the MSCI ACWI Investable Market Index (IMI). The MSCI World All Cap Index will see 140 additions and 100 deletions.

In the frontier markets category, twelve securities will be added to and ten deleted from the MSCI Frontier Markets Index. The three largest additions, based on full company market capitalisation, are Oman Arab Bank from Oman, BRAC Bank from Bangladesh and NCBA Group from Kenya. The MSCI Frontier Markets Small Cap Index will see 100 additions and 21 deletions. MSCI provides index and other decision-support tools and services for the global investment community.

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