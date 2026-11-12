Rahul Gandhi To Launch Telangana Gig Workers Welfare Board On Nov 14

Rahul Gandhi to Inaugurate Gig Workers Welfare Board

Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union Founder President Shaik Salahuddin, on Thursday ahead of Rahul Gandhi's Hyderabad visit, stated that the welfare commitments made to gig workers will finally enter the implementation phase. Speaking to ANI, Salahuddin stated that the specific rules and the formation of the board for gig workers will be officially notified on November 14. Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate this process, which will mark the beginning of the full-fledged implementation of these rules and the board for gig workers in Telangana.

"...Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Hyderabad on November 14th. In this context, the promises made to gig and platform workers are now moving toward fulfilment. While the legislation has already been passed, the specific rules and the formation of the board are now set to be officially notified. On 14 November, Rahul Gandhi will inaugurate this process, marking the beginning of the full-fledged implementation of these rules and the board in Telangana... A small rally, organised entirely by the workers themselves, without any political involvement, is scheduled for that day... Workers are participating in this rally of their own volition to express their joy, as they have been fighting for this cause at both the central and state levels for a very long time. After three long years, the moment for implementation has finally arrived..." said Salahuddin.

Government Compensation and Support Measures

He further mentioned that the Telangana government has proactively stepped in to provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of eight individuals in cases of accidental death.

"The government has proactively stepped in to provide compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of 8 individuals in cases of accidental death, with the process for 4 others currently underway. This is a positive development..." added Salahuddin.

Visit Details and Legislative Context

Salahuddin's remarks came ahead of Rahul Gandhi's scheduled visit to Hyderabad on November 14. During his visit, Gandhi is set to o participate in a major programme involving gig and platform workers, with a rally and direct interaction with workers planned near the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). The Telangana government is making elaborate arrangements for the programme, during which key rules, regulations and welfare measures under the State's gig workers legislation are expected to be formally launched. Rahul Gandhi is expected to inaugurate the initiatives and interact directly with gig workers, including delivery executives, cab drivers and other platform-based workers.

As part of the preparations, State Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Gaddam Vivek Venkataswamy inspected the proposed venue near Jayabheri and Meenakshi Towers, adjacent to HICC. The ministers reviewed the arrangements and preparedness for the November 14 programme. The event assumes significance as it marks a further step towards implementing the Telangana government's commitments to gig and platform workers.

The Telangana Platform-Based Gig Workers (Registration, Social Security and Welfare) Act, 2026, was enacted earlier this year and came into force on June 2. The notification of the implementing rules and the operationalisation of the welfare board are expected to be key highlights of the programme. The November 14 programme, coinciding with the Bharat Summit 2026 in Hyderabad, is expected to draw participation from gig and platform workers from across Telangana, with the implementation of the welfare framework emerging as its central focus. (ANI)

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