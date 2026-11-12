Baramulla Police Apprehend Man With Grenades In Joint Forest Raid

Security Operation in Baramulla

In a joint operation with security forces, Baramulla Police apprehended a man and recovered two hand grenades from the Baderkoot forest area of Tangmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday. The apprehended individual has been identified as Ghulam Jeelani Reshi, a resident of Baderkote, Tangmarg.

The operation was conducted by Baramulla Police in coordination with CICT Ftr BSF (112/06 Bn), 2RR and CRPF 176 Bn during an Area Domination Patrol (ADP) in the forest area. According to the police, one hand grenade was recovered from the possession of the apprehended individual. Subsequently, acting on his disclosure, security forces recovered another concealed hand grenade from the forest.

An FIR has been registered at Police Station Tangmarg, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the recovered explosives, their intended use and possible links, as per the release. Baramulla Police reiterated its commitment to maintaining peace and security in the area and appreciated the coordinated efforts of all security forces involved in the operation. Further investigation is still underway.

Missing SPOs Found Dead in Kishtwar

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Kishtwar, the bullet-riddled bodies of two missing Special Police Officers (SPOs) were recovered from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district early Thursday, a day after they went missing from the remote Dachhan belt.

The two SPOs, identified as Babi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45), were posted with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police at Kiyar village in Dachhan. They had gone missing on Wednesday while travelling from their camp to an Army post at Dharna-Marwah. Officials said the bodies were recovered early Thursday. However, the service weapons of the slain personnel were not found, raising suspicions of a possible militant angle in the incident. (ANI)

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