Delhi Police Apprehend Suspects After Viral Video Shows Brutal Assault

Police Action Following Viral Assault Video

The Delhi police on Thursday apprehended multiple individuals for allegedly assaulting a woman flower shop owner, officials said. The incident came to light following a video circulated on social media, showcasing a group of individuals beating the woman with wooden sticks. The accused also assaulted a young man, who tried to intervene in an attempt to protect the woman.

According to police officials, authorities took suo motu cognisance of the circulating clip based on social media inputs despite no Police Control Room (PCR) call or written complaint being lodged at the Hauz Khas police station. The police has traced the woman affected in the incident, while the search for the accused persons has been apprehended. Strict legal action will be taken against the accused persons strictly in accordance with law, officials said. Further details in the case are awaited.

Jahangirpuri Murder Case Investigation

Earlier on Wednesday, a 65-year-old e-rickshaw driver was allegedly beaten to death with a wooden stick following an altercation in Jahangirpuri, police said. The deceased was identified as Goverdhan. His body was initially reported as unidentified within the jurisdiction of Police Station Jahangirpuri.

During the investigation, police found that Goverdhan and another man, identified as Vikas (32), had consumed alcohol. According to the investigation, an altercation broke out between the two at around 4 am, following which Vikas allegedly assaulted Goverdhan with a wooden stick, described as a chowkidar's danda. The assault resulted in Goverdhan's death. The accused, Vikas, has been identified and apprehended by the staff of PS Jahangir Puri. (ANI)

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