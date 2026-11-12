Owaisi And Chandrashekhar Azad Likely To Form Alliance In UP Elections

Political Alliances Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections

Amid speculation over a possible alliance between All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress MP Imran Masood said political parties were free to form alliances and that his party would decide its own course. Speaking to ANI, Masood said,“In a democracy, everyone is free to form alliances. They can do what they want; we'll decide our own course. In politics, these things don't matter much at this stage. Everything is taken into consideration."

Reactions from Political Rivals

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ashutosh Verma said any political party could contest elections from any constituency and form alliances with other parties, irrespective of whether their ideologies align.“Anyone can contest elections from anywhere and form alliances with anyone, whether their ideologies align or not; that's another matter. The Uttar Pradesh elections are a few months away,” he said.

Verma said the party had heard about the proposed alliance and would wait to see how things unfolded. He added that the Samajwadi Party was working as the principal opposition party and aimed to form the government in the upcoming elections. "We have heard about this alliance, and we will see what happens. The Samajwadi Party is working as the principal opposition party, and we aim to form the government this time," he said.“Who allies and who doesn't is their political decision. We are focused on the people of Uttar Pradesh and on giving them a better state,” he added.

Significance of the Proposed Alliance

The reactions come as Owaisi and Chandrashekhar Azad are likely to announce a political alliance in Lucknow on Thursday. The proposed alliance assumes significance in view of Uttar Pradesh's electoral demography. Muslims constitute approximately 19 per cent of the state's population, while Scheduled Castes account for around 21 per cent. Together, these communities represent a substantial section of the electorate and could influence electoral outcomes in several constituencies.

Owaisi has been seeking to expand AIMIM's political presence beyond Telangana, particularly in states with a significant Muslim population. The party has faced challenges in converting its vote share into Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh but has continued to position itself as an independent political voice for Muslim representation. (ANI)

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