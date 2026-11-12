Amul, Mother Dairy Milk Prices Rise: 6 Easy Home Tests To Check If Your Milk Is Pure

Amul and Mother Dairy have raised milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre. Here are six simple home tests to check milk purity and identify possible adulteration.

Amul and Mother Dairy have increased milk prices by Rs 2-4 per litre from November 12, 2026. The companies cited rising procurement, fodder, cattle feed and processing costs. The price revision is expected to add to household expenses.

Place a drop of milk on a clean, polished, slanting surface. Pure milk either stays in place or flows slowly, leaving a white trail behind. Milk mixed with water flows quickly without leaving a visible mark, according to FSSAI's household testing guide.

Mix 5-10 ml of milk with an equal quantity of water in a container. Shake the mixture thoroughly and observe the foam formation. Dense, persistent lather may indicate detergent adulteration, while pure milk generally produces a thin foam layer.

Take a small milk sample and add two to three drops of tincture of iodine. A blue colour indicates the possible presence of starch. This is one of the household tests recommended by FSSAI for detecting adulteration.

Observe the milk for unusual changes in colour, smell or texture before consumption. An unusual odour, unexpected lumps or abnormal appearance may indicate spoilage or improper storage. However, normal appearance and smell do not guarantee that milk is free from adulterants.

Always check the milk packet's seal, manufacturing details and use-by date before purchasing. Buy packaged milk from reliable sellers and follow the storage instructions printed on the pack. Refrigerate milk promptly and avoid consuming products with damaged packaging or signs of spoilage.