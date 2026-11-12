Uzbekistan Expands Green Energy Ambitions Through Turkish Partnerships
(MENAFN) Uzbekistan is seeking to expand cooperation with Turkish technology companies as part of its efforts to increase renewable energy production and achieve its environmental objectives by 2030, according to the country's ambassador to Ankara.
Tashkent plans to raise the contribution of renewable sources to 54% of its total electricity generation by the end of the decade while introducing additional initiatives focused on environmental protection and sustainable development.
Uzbek Ambassador to Türkiye Ilham Haydarov said the government had introduced new environmental programs addressing air pollution, desertification and the importance of raising public awareness about ecological challenges.
During discussions held alongside the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Haydarov also revealed plans to establish specialized secondary schools dedicated to environmental education.
The proposed institutions are expected to provide training in environmental subjects to approximately 10,000 students during the 2028-2029 academic year.
Meanwhile, preparations are progressing for the first High-Level Council meeting in Tashkent, which is expected to bring together more than 300 Turkish companies. The initiative follows discussions between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
Haydarov encouraged Turkish businesses to pursue long-term investment opportunities in Uzbekistan across several strategic sectors, including solar and wind power, hydropower, green hydrogen and electric vehicle charging networks.
He emphasized that Uzbekistan considers Turkish companies important partners in technology development, expressing confidence that the strong relationship between the two countries can support joint projects aimed at accelerating the transition toward a greener economy.
Tashkent plans to raise the contribution of renewable sources to 54% of its total electricity generation by the end of the decade while introducing additional initiatives focused on environmental protection and sustainable development.
Uzbek Ambassador to Türkiye Ilham Haydarov said the government had introduced new environmental programs addressing air pollution, desertification and the importance of raising public awareness about ecological challenges.
During discussions held alongside the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Haydarov also revealed plans to establish specialized secondary schools dedicated to environmental education.
The proposed institutions are expected to provide training in environmental subjects to approximately 10,000 students during the 2028-2029 academic year.
Meanwhile, preparations are progressing for the first High-Level Council meeting in Tashkent, which is expected to bring together more than 300 Turkish companies. The initiative follows discussions between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
Haydarov encouraged Turkish businesses to pursue long-term investment opportunities in Uzbekistan across several strategic sectors, including solar and wind power, hydropower, green hydrogen and electric vehicle charging networks.
He emphasized that Uzbekistan considers Turkish companies important partners in technology development, expressing confidence that the strong relationship between the two countries can support joint projects aimed at accelerating the transition toward a greener economy.
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