SpaceX Launches Classified Space Force Mission from California
(MENAFN) SpaceX successfully sent a Falcon 9 rocket carrying a classified payload for the US Space Force into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Wednesday.
The rocket departed Space Launch Complex 4 East as part of the USSF-627 mission, although officials have not revealed details about its cargo or the specific goals of the operation.
The launch took place after two consecutive delays. Initially planned for Monday, the mission was postponed to Tuesday before being moved again to Wednesday.
The flight represented the seventh mission for the Falcon 9's first-stage booster, which had previously been used for an operation involving the US National Reconnaissance Office, two Space Development Agency missions and three Starlink satellite deployments.
After separating from the upper stage, the reusable booster successfully returned to Earth and landed aboard a SpaceX droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
The mission highlights the US military's continued reliance on commercial space companies to transport sensitive national security equipment and payloads into orbit.
The rocket departed Space Launch Complex 4 East as part of the USSF-627 mission, although officials have not revealed details about its cargo or the specific goals of the operation.
The launch took place after two consecutive delays. Initially planned for Monday, the mission was postponed to Tuesday before being moved again to Wednesday.
The flight represented the seventh mission for the Falcon 9's first-stage booster, which had previously been used for an operation involving the US National Reconnaissance Office, two Space Development Agency missions and three Starlink satellite deployments.
After separating from the upper stage, the reusable booster successfully returned to Earth and landed aboard a SpaceX droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
The mission highlights the US military's continued reliance on commercial space companies to transport sensitive national security equipment and payloads into orbit.
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