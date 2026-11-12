US Envoys Witkoff, Kushner Arrive in Moscow for Putin Talks
(MENAFN) US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow on Thursday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to media reports.
Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev welcomed the two American officials at Vnukovo Airport, as reported by Russian media.
A convoy transporting Dmitriev, Witkoff and Kushner was subsequently seen departing the airport after their arrival in the Russian capital.
Kushner announced Wednesday that he and Witkoff would head to Moscow following US-mediated three-party peace discussions involving Russian and Ukrainian delegations.
“One of the positives is we agreed that we’re going to have the biggest humanitarian release of prisoners, and we’re going to finalize the numbers tomorrow,” Kushner said.
He explained that one of the mission's main priorities was to expand the scope of negotiations, adding that Washington wanted European countries to participate in establishing a lasting multilateral framework for peace.
Kushner also revealed that the American envoys would travel to Dublin afterward to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, brief him on the discussions and examine proposals raised during the negotiations.
Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev welcomed the two American officials at Vnukovo Airport, as reported by Russian media.
A convoy transporting Dmitriev, Witkoff and Kushner was subsequently seen departing the airport after their arrival in the Russian capital.
Kushner announced Wednesday that he and Witkoff would head to Moscow following US-mediated three-party peace discussions involving Russian and Ukrainian delegations.
“One of the positives is we agreed that we’re going to have the biggest humanitarian release of prisoners, and we’re going to finalize the numbers tomorrow,” Kushner said.
He explained that one of the mission's main priorities was to expand the scope of negotiations, adding that Washington wanted European countries to participate in establishing a lasting multilateral framework for peace.
Kushner also revealed that the American envoys would travel to Dublin afterward to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, brief him on the discussions and examine proposals raised during the negotiations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment