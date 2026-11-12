Saudi Coalition Reports Drone Interception Over Riyadh Region
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognized government announced Thursday that its forces had intercepted and destroyed a drone flying over Saudi Arabia's Riyadh region.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki confirmed the operation in a short statement but did not disclose additional information about the incident.
Earlier on Thursday, Saudi Civil Defense reported that fragments from two ballistic missiles intercepted after being launched by Yemen's Houthi group had fallen in Sabuhah village in the Mecca region.
The incidents occurred amid ongoing military tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, as the coalition continues to report interceptions of missiles and drones targeting various areas across the kingdom.
Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Maliki confirmed the operation in a short statement but did not disclose additional information about the incident.
Earlier on Thursday, Saudi Civil Defense reported that fragments from two ballistic missiles intercepted after being launched by Yemen's Houthi group had fallen in Sabuhah village in the Mecca region.
The incidents occurred amid ongoing military tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, as the coalition continues to report interceptions of missiles and drones targeting various areas across the kingdom.
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