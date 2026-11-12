Saudi Coalition Intercepts Houthi Missiles Targeting Riyadh
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognized government announced Wednesday that its air defense systems had intercepted and destroyed three cruise missiles launched by the Houthi group toward Saudi Arabia's capital region.
Coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki confirmed that the projectiles were neutralized before reaching their designated targets, according to an official statement.
However, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree offered a different account, claiming that the group had launched three cruise missiles against King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and that the operation had successfully achieved its objectives.
Saree further alleged that Houthi forces carried out a drone strike against Pumping Station No. 11 in the Yanbu area of western Saudi Arabia, also describing the operation as successful.
He additionally disputed the coalition's announcement regarding the interception of a drone over Mecca, accusing the Saudi-led forces of circulating misleading information. Saree maintained that the group's military operations were directed against oil infrastructure and military installations.
The latest claims and counterclaims come as military tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia continue, with coalition forces repeatedly reporting the interception of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles approaching different locations across the kingdom.
Coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki confirmed that the projectiles were neutralized before reaching their designated targets, according to an official statement.
However, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree offered a different account, claiming that the group had launched three cruise missiles against King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and that the operation had successfully achieved its objectives.
Saree further alleged that Houthi forces carried out a drone strike against Pumping Station No. 11 in the Yanbu area of western Saudi Arabia, also describing the operation as successful.
He additionally disputed the coalition's announcement regarding the interception of a drone over Mecca, accusing the Saudi-led forces of circulating misleading information. Saree maintained that the group's military operations were directed against oil infrastructure and military installations.
The latest claims and counterclaims come as military tensions between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia continue, with coalition forces repeatedly reporting the interception of missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles approaching different locations across the kingdom.
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