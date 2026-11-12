Poland Hosts Massive Far-Right Independence March Amid Political Tensions
(MENAFN) Thousands of demonstrators gathered in Warsaw on Wednesday for Poland's annual Independence Day march, organized by far-right groups, as the country faced heightened security concerns following a deadly shooting in Krakow that claimed six lives.
Participants assembled in the capital's city center, waving Polish national flags as security forces increased their presence to oversee the event and maintain public order.
The organizers expected this year's demonstration to attract an unprecedented number of participants. The annual gathering has repeatedly generated political controversy, reflecting divisions between nationalist movements and Poland's centrist governing coalition.
The march took place against a tense political backdrop following Saturday's mass shooting, which led authorities to reassess security preparations for nationwide Independence Day celebrations.
In preliminary findings following the incident, Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said the suspected attacker held "very radical views" and had shown an interest in far-right ideologies.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk subsequently called for calm and urged citizens to recognize the importance of common national principles despite disagreements over politics. He emphasized that independence, freedom and national security should remain priorities shared across the political spectrum.
"We have condemned political attacks linked to this tragedy – regardless of whether they came from the right or the left," Rafal Buca, a representative of the march's organizers, said in comments reported by media outlets.
Participants assembled in the capital's city center, waving Polish national flags as security forces increased their presence to oversee the event and maintain public order.
The organizers expected this year's demonstration to attract an unprecedented number of participants. The annual gathering has repeatedly generated political controversy, reflecting divisions between nationalist movements and Poland's centrist governing coalition.
The march took place against a tense political backdrop following Saturday's mass shooting, which led authorities to reassess security preparations for nationwide Independence Day celebrations.
In preliminary findings following the incident, Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski said the suspected attacker held "very radical views" and had shown an interest in far-right ideologies.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk subsequently called for calm and urged citizens to recognize the importance of common national principles despite disagreements over politics. He emphasized that independence, freedom and national security should remain priorities shared across the political spectrum.
"We have condemned political attacks linked to this tragedy – regardless of whether they came from the right or the left," Rafal Buca, a representative of the march's organizers, said in comments reported by media outlets.
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