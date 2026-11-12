Knesset Panel Erupts in Chaos After 63-50 Blow to Netanyahu
(MENAFN) A pivotal Knesset committee collapsed into turmoil at its inaugural session Wednesday, with lawmakers hurling insults and talking over each other until one member was thrown out of the room for persistent disruption.
Committee Chairman Roy Folkman of the Yashar party, headed by former Army Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, expelled Tally Gotliv after she kept interrupting colleagues, according to a leading Israeli daily. Gotliv, of the far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, kept shouting and protesting even as she was escorted out.
Clashes erupted almost the moment Folkman gave lawmakers the floor.
Female legislators branded Likud newcomer Erez Tadmor a “weapons thief,” a reference to his conviction for stealing military equipment while in uniform. The newspaper reported that he received a 45-day prison sentence.
Tadmor then fired back at lawmaker Merav Ben-Ari, calling her a “hen,” which triggered fresh uproar as women accused him of misogyny. He also appealed for unity, while charging that Eisenkot’s bloc had teamed up with Arab parties he described as supporters of terrorism.
Earlier in the day, the Knesset endorsed the committee’s makeup by 63 votes to 50, delivering caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc its first defeat in the newly elected parliament. The temporary panel manages parliamentary business and sets up committees while talks on the next government continue.
Despite the chaos, the panel confirmed Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman as head of the temporary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and lawmaker Liran Avisar Ben-Horin as chair of the temporary Finance Committee, according to an Israeli television news channel.
The clash comes ahead of a Nov. 17 vote to replace Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, a Netanyahu ally. Eisenkot is pressing ahead with talks to form a government after the inconclusive Oct. 27 election.
Committee Chairman Roy Folkman of the Yashar party, headed by former Army Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, expelled Tally Gotliv after she kept interrupting colleagues, according to a leading Israeli daily. Gotliv, of the far-right Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, kept shouting and protesting even as she was escorted out.
Clashes erupted almost the moment Folkman gave lawmakers the floor.
Female legislators branded Likud newcomer Erez Tadmor a “weapons thief,” a reference to his conviction for stealing military equipment while in uniform. The newspaper reported that he received a 45-day prison sentence.
Tadmor then fired back at lawmaker Merav Ben-Ari, calling her a “hen,” which triggered fresh uproar as women accused him of misogyny. He also appealed for unity, while charging that Eisenkot’s bloc had teamed up with Arab parties he described as supporters of terrorism.
Earlier in the day, the Knesset endorsed the committee’s makeup by 63 votes to 50, delivering caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc its first defeat in the newly elected parliament. The temporary panel manages parliamentary business and sets up committees while talks on the next government continue.
Despite the chaos, the panel confirmed Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman as head of the temporary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee and lawmaker Liran Avisar Ben-Horin as chair of the temporary Finance Committee, according to an Israeli television news channel.
The clash comes ahead of a Nov. 17 vote to replace Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, a Netanyahu ally. Eisenkot is pressing ahead with talks to form a government after the inconclusive Oct. 27 election.
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