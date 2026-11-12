Israel Targets International Activists Supporting Palestinian Farmers
(MENAFN) Israeli authorities have detained 11 international activists and deported another 12 from the occupied West Bank as they participated in solidarity activities aimed at protecting Palestinian farmers from attacks by Israeli settlers, according to the coordinator of the Palestinian Fazaa campaign.
Mohammed Matar, who leads the initiative, said approximately 800 foreign participants, including diplomats, had joined its activities since its launch on September 28. The campaign seeks to assist Palestinian agricultural communities and residents facing attacks and intimidation from settlers.
Matar explained that 11 activists were arrested in the al-Bawabeer area of Masafer Yatta, while another 12 foreign participants were expelled from Kafr Ni'ma, a village located west of Ramallah.
Those detained in Masafer Yatta hold Italian, German, American and Hungarian citizenship. Meanwhile, the deported group from Kafr Ni'ma included nationals of the United States, Canada, Germany and Italy.
The restrictions also extended to Italian journalists, while a number of Palestinian farmers and local residents were taken into custody. However, Matar did not provide an exact figure for the number of Palestinians detained.
The Fazaa campaign operates as a Palestinian volunteer initiative that brings together international activists from various countries to provide support and protection to farmers and communities affected by settler attacks across the occupied West Bank.
Mohammed Matar, who leads the initiative, said approximately 800 foreign participants, including diplomats, had joined its activities since its launch on September 28. The campaign seeks to assist Palestinian agricultural communities and residents facing attacks and intimidation from settlers.
Matar explained that 11 activists were arrested in the al-Bawabeer area of Masafer Yatta, while another 12 foreign participants were expelled from Kafr Ni'ma, a village located west of Ramallah.
Those detained in Masafer Yatta hold Italian, German, American and Hungarian citizenship. Meanwhile, the deported group from Kafr Ni'ma included nationals of the United States, Canada, Germany and Italy.
The restrictions also extended to Italian journalists, while a number of Palestinian farmers and local residents were taken into custody. However, Matar did not provide an exact figure for the number of Palestinians detained.
The Fazaa campaign operates as a Palestinian volunteer initiative that brings together international activists from various countries to provide support and protection to farmers and communities affected by settler attacks across the occupied West Bank.
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