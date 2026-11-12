Germany Faces Growing Concerns Over Expanded Intelligence Agency Powers
(MENAFN) Germany's proposed expansion of intelligence authorities is triggering renewed concerns about potential abuses of surveillance powers and the erosion of safeguards established after World War II to prevent excessive concentration of state security authority.
The Bundestag is expected to vote on Friday on legislation that would significantly broaden the responsibilities of two major intelligence institutions: the Federal Intelligence Service (BND), responsible for gathering intelligence overseas, and the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), which monitors domestic security threats.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition government is seeking to give both agencies a more operational role, turning them into "full-fledged secret services" with greater authority to respond directly to threats involving sabotage, cyberattacks and foreign interference.
However, opponents argue that the proposed changes could undermine a fundamental principle of Germany's postwar security framework, which traditionally separates intelligence gathering from law enforcement. Under this arrangement, intelligence agencies collect and assess information, while police forces retain the authority to use coercive measures.
What Changes Would the Proposed Reforms Introduce?
The central element of the legislation involves expanding the actions intelligence agencies can take after identifying potential security threats. Rather than limiting their responsibilities to monitoring and analyzing information, the agencies would receive additional authority to intervene against certain targets.
Government examples include enabling the BND to interfere with operations at foreign drone manufacturing facilities or chemical weapons laboratories through access to their computer networks. The agency could also be authorized to disable servers used by hackers operating with state backing.
Meanwhile, the proposed changes affecting domestic intelligence operations would remain more restricted. Government officials say the BfV would be permitted to take action against physical objects and technical equipment, but would not receive authorization to use coercive force against individuals.
The proposed legislation has therefore intensified the debate over how Germany can strengthen its national security capabilities while preserving the legal and institutional protections designed to prevent intelligence agencies from exceeding their authority.
The Bundestag is expected to vote on Friday on legislation that would significantly broaden the responsibilities of two major intelligence institutions: the Federal Intelligence Service (BND), responsible for gathering intelligence overseas, and the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), which monitors domestic security threats.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz's coalition government is seeking to give both agencies a more operational role, turning them into "full-fledged secret services" with greater authority to respond directly to threats involving sabotage, cyberattacks and foreign interference.
However, opponents argue that the proposed changes could undermine a fundamental principle of Germany's postwar security framework, which traditionally separates intelligence gathering from law enforcement. Under this arrangement, intelligence agencies collect and assess information, while police forces retain the authority to use coercive measures.
What Changes Would the Proposed Reforms Introduce?
The central element of the legislation involves expanding the actions intelligence agencies can take after identifying potential security threats. Rather than limiting their responsibilities to monitoring and analyzing information, the agencies would receive additional authority to intervene against certain targets.
Government examples include enabling the BND to interfere with operations at foreign drone manufacturing facilities or chemical weapons laboratories through access to their computer networks. The agency could also be authorized to disable servers used by hackers operating with state backing.
Meanwhile, the proposed changes affecting domestic intelligence operations would remain more restricted. Government officials say the BfV would be permitted to take action against physical objects and technical equipment, but would not receive authorization to use coercive force against individuals.
The proposed legislation has therefore intensified the debate over how Germany can strengthen its national security capabilities while preserving the legal and institutional protections designed to prevent intelligence agencies from exceeding their authority.
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