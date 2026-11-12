Cemre Foundation Launches Nationwide COP31 Awareness Campaign
(MENAFN) The Cemre Foundation is preparing to launch a nationwide environmental awareness campaign aimed at delivering the outcomes of the COP31 climate summit to local communities, with more than 16,000 volunteers expected to participate, according to its chairman.
The initiative will involve direct engagement with residents across the country, using neighborhood visits and public outreach activities to promote environmental awareness following the conference in Antalya.
“We aim to go door to door, street by street and neighborhood by neighborhood after COP31 to raise awareness,” Furkan Gokgoz said during the UN climate summit.
He explained that the foundation had spent an extended period preparing for the international gathering, where it presented its environmental initiatives with the support of its volunteer network. These efforts included raising awareness about Türkiye's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2053, protecting marine ecosystems and addressing the effects of climate change.
Gokgoz stressed that translating international climate discussions into practical initiatives at the community level remains a central priority for the organization.
"We are not just explaining our vision and mission; we are also telling people that we will work with our volunteers to implement the outcomes of this summit on the ground," he said.
He also encouraged members of the public to join the foundation's volunteer activities, warning that climate-related challenges are increasingly becoming part of everyday life.
"Climate change is now at our doorstep. We are experiencing problems where every rainfall turns into flooding and every sunny period into drought," he said.
The initiative will involve direct engagement with residents across the country, using neighborhood visits and public outreach activities to promote environmental awareness following the conference in Antalya.
“We aim to go door to door, street by street and neighborhood by neighborhood after COP31 to raise awareness,” Furkan Gokgoz said during the UN climate summit.
He explained that the foundation had spent an extended period preparing for the international gathering, where it presented its environmental initiatives with the support of its volunteer network. These efforts included raising awareness about Türkiye's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2053, protecting marine ecosystems and addressing the effects of climate change.
Gokgoz stressed that translating international climate discussions into practical initiatives at the community level remains a central priority for the organization.
"We are not just explaining our vision and mission; we are also telling people that we will work with our volunteers to implement the outcomes of this summit on the ground," he said.
He also encouraged members of the public to join the foundation's volunteer activities, warning that climate-related challenges are increasingly becoming part of everyday life.
"Climate change is now at our doorstep. We are experiencing problems where every rainfall turns into flooding and every sunny period into drought," he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment