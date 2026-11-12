Turkmenistan's Regional Climate Technology Center To Begin Operations In 2027

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan's Regional Center for Climate Change Technologies in Central Asia is expected to begin operations in early 2027, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

According to the press service of the Turkmen government, he made the statement during the plenary session of the Leaders' Summit at the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), on November 11.

Berdimuhamedov noted that the center was established following an initiative put forward by Turkmenistan and supported by countries across the region and international partners. Its activities will be carried out in close cooperation with the United Nations and other international organizations, in accordance with agreed organizational and legal mechanisms and international standards.

He also highlighted Turkmenistan's commitment to fulfilling its obligations under the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement. The country's efforts include reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving energy efficiency and introducing environmentally friendly technologies.

“This is aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving energy efficiency, and is supported by specific measures designed to promote the widespread adoption of modern, environmentally friendly technologies,” Berdimuhamedov said.

In this context, Berdimuhamedov emphasized the implementation of the Global Methane Pledge, noting measures to modernize the national energy supply system, reduce natural gas losses and improve emissions monitoring.

The chairman also identified desertification as a key challenge for Central Asia and highlighted the need for coordinated regional action with the support of specialized UN agencies.

He said Turkmenistan would continue working with the Secretariat of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification and interested international partners to advance its initiative to establish a Regional Center for Combating Desertification for Central Asian countries.

Berdimuhamedov further noted that Turkmenistan had prepared its Fourth National Communication on Climate Change and completed work on the updated Third Nationally Determined Contribution.