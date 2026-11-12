Storm Charles Disrupts Portugal with School Closures, Flight Cancellations
(MENAFN) Portugal has introduced widespread emergency measures as Storm Charles moves toward the mainland, forcing schools to shut down and hundreds of flights to be canceled after severe weather conditions struck the Atlantic island of Madeira.
A nationwide alert issued by the government remained in place until midnight Wednesday, resulting in the suspension of educational activities and the closure of nonessential public services, according to reports.
Air travel also faced significant disruption, with at least 222 incoming and outgoing flights canceled at Lisbon and Faro airports during Wednesday morning. Madeira Airport recorded an additional 16 cancellations.
Meanwhile, Portugal's meteorological authorities eased wind alerts for Lisbon, Setubal and Beja from the highest red level to orange after the storm developed into two separate weather systems, lowering expectations regarding its strength.
Despite the reduced wind threat, severe rainfall warnings continued across several areas in central and southern parts of the country.
Emergency services recorded approximately 60 incidents linked to adverse weather conditions between midnight and early Wednesday, with flooding accounting for most cases. The Greater Lisbon region and the Setubal Peninsula experienced the greatest impact.
The intense downpours also caused flooding around Lisbon's Oriente railway station, leaving several vehicles partially underwater. Meanwhile, electricity provider E-Redes reported power interruptions affecting approximately 2,000 customers.
Separately, Portugal's Environment Agency cautioned that 101 municipalities faced potential urban flooding as heavy rainfall continued to threaten several parts of the country.
A nationwide alert issued by the government remained in place until midnight Wednesday, resulting in the suspension of educational activities and the closure of nonessential public services, according to reports.
Air travel also faced significant disruption, with at least 222 incoming and outgoing flights canceled at Lisbon and Faro airports during Wednesday morning. Madeira Airport recorded an additional 16 cancellations.
Meanwhile, Portugal's meteorological authorities eased wind alerts for Lisbon, Setubal and Beja from the highest red level to orange after the storm developed into two separate weather systems, lowering expectations regarding its strength.
Despite the reduced wind threat, severe rainfall warnings continued across several areas in central and southern parts of the country.
Emergency services recorded approximately 60 incidents linked to adverse weather conditions between midnight and early Wednesday, with flooding accounting for most cases. The Greater Lisbon region and the Setubal Peninsula experienced the greatest impact.
The intense downpours also caused flooding around Lisbon's Oriente railway station, leaving several vehicles partially underwater. Meanwhile, electricity provider E-Redes reported power interruptions affecting approximately 2,000 customers.
Separately, Portugal's Environment Agency cautioned that 101 municipalities faced potential urban flooding as heavy rainfall continued to threaten several parts of the country.
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