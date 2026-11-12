Wayne County, Ind.: To Help Local Businesses, Jason Wright And Dennis Alejo Launch Stand Out Wayne County

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Jason Wright and Dennis Alejo say their new platform gives Wayne County residents one place to find local businesses, and gives business owners a free way to...

RICHMOND, IN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Local business owners Jason Wright and Dennis Alejo have launched Stand Out Wayne County (standoutwaynecounty). It is a free online platform that puts Wayne County businesses in one place and shares the stories of the people who run them.The platform pairs a local business directory with video interviews of business owners. Residents can browse dining, shopping, services, and health and wellness businesses by category, by city, or on a map. Nearly every business in Wayne County is already listed.The idea began as a podcast. Alejo first emailed Wright about interviewing local business owners. Wright suggested building a full platform around it. The two met through Wayne County Networking, a monthly group for local business owners that Alejo started."A lot of businesses have really good stories to tell, and some of them have been in business for decades," said Wright. "But they just don't have time to market themselves, and they don't know how to get their message out to the people who need to hear it.""Business owners aren't marketers or salespeople," said Alejo. "The podcast is not the end. The goal is to make people curious enough to visit your business, get to know who you are, and trust you."What the platform offers. Free business listings for businesses in and near Wayne County.. Owner Verified badge for owners who claim their listing and confirm their details are correct.. Business owner spotlights: short, professionally filmed videos of about one minute in which owners share their story.. Podcast interviews: longer conversations recorded in Wright's studio that go deeper into each business.. AI-powered local discovery engine (in development), so residents can describe what they need and get answers focused on Wayne County.How to get involvedBusiness owners can visit standoutwaynecounty and click Submit a Business. From there they can add a new business, claim or update an existing listing, or ask to be interviewed. Businesses just outside the county that serve Wayne County customers are welcome too.Residents can explore the directory, recommend businesses worth featuring, and follow Stand Out Wayne County on YouTube and Facebook. The first episode is available now on YouTube."We both live here in Wayne County, and we both want to see our communities thrive," said Wright. "This is one way we feel we can help."The founders say Stand Out Wayne County is a first step. If it works well, they hope to offer the same model to other counties and cities.About Stand Out Wayne CountyStand Out Wayne County is a local business directory and storytelling platform for Wayne County, Indiana. Its motto is "Local businesses. Real stories. A stronger Wayne County." Learn more at standoutwaynecounty.About the foundersJason Wright is the founder of JW Market Strategies. He has worked in marketing for about 20 years and helps businesses tell their story through podcasts, video, and social media content.Dennis Alejo is the CEO and owner of Instant Web Tools, LLC, a web design, SEO, and digital marketing agency. He has worked in technology for about a decade and founded Wayne County Networking.Media contact:Jason WrightStand Out Wayne County...standoutwaynecounty

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Introducing Stand Out Wayne County | Local Businesses, Real Stories & a New Way to Connect

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Wayne County, Ind.: To Help Local Businesses, Jason Wright and Dennis Alejo Launch Stand Out Wayne County News Provided By Instant Web Tools, LLC November 12, 2026, 06:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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