Celebrace: Setting A New Industry Standard

Celebrace scaled manufacturing to give orthodontists a predictable turnaround for fully custom metal braces and help them schedule bonding with confidence.

- Dr. Mehdi Peikar

COLLEYVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrace, creator of the world's first 100% digital, AI-driven, fully custom metal braces system, has increased manufacturing capacity 26-fold in 2026, supporting shipment of fully custom brackets and patient-specific indirect bonding trays within 10 days of case approval.

Building on its presence in Australia, Celebrace recently launched in Europe and Southeast Asia. The company continues expanding capacity and improving production efficiencies to support global growth.

Every bracket component is fully custom. The base, slot, tip and torque are 3D printed together in one piece, with each bracket designed from the AI-driven treatment plan reviewed and approved by the doctor.

“Doctors need a manufacturing partner that can keep pace with their practice efficiencies,” said Dr. Mehdi Peikar, Founder and CEO of Celebrace.“The response from the orthodontic community has created tremendous momentum. Our focus is giving them the confidence to plan ahead and making fully custom metal braces a practical and timely option for more patients worldwide.”

Orthodontists can explore the technology with Dr. Peikar in AI-Driven, Fully Custom Metal Braces: How Design Shapes Treatment, a webinar on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Register for the webinar.

Dr. Mehdi Peikar

Celebrace

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Celebrace Scales Up: 26× Capacity, 10 Days from Case Approval to Ship News Provided By Celebrace November 12, 2026, 06:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology...



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