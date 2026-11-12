ALSO Holding AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture

ALSO expands US business through joint venture

12.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Emmen, Switzerland, 12 November 2026 PRESS RELEASE

ALSO expands US business through joint venture

300,000 unique users, with expected first-year revenue of 46 million euros New growth opportunities from increased user monetisation, an expanding reseller network and a broader technology portfolio The United States is the world's largest IT market, with annual technology spending exceeding 1.9 trillion US dollars and annual growth of 10% due to early adoption of new technologies such as cloud computing, cybersecurity and others. Its established ecosystem of resellers and managed service providers makes it an attractive market for IT business models. Joint venture partner Intermedia, headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, provides cloud-based collaboration solutions. The company serves more than 150,000 business customers and works with over 7,500 channel partners worldwide. In March 2026, Intermedia reported annual recurring revenue exceeding 430 million US dollars. ALSO launched its own US cloud operations in February 2025, providing a foundation for expansion. The asset-light market entry through cloud services and subsequent acquisitions has already proven successful in Poland, Slovenia, Spain and the UK, and supports the growth of the company. The joint venture will be owned:

51% by ALSO, contributing its scalable cloud platform (ACMP), international management expertise as well as operational and financial discipline 49% by Intermedia, contributing its Microsoft cloud business, the associated sales resources and customer relationships In the medium term, the joint venture expects net sales of 300 million euros, driven by:

additional unique users increased monetisation through new applications and vendors Further opportunities arise from:

other digital platforms, such as IoT

M&A activities Intermedia's collaboration solutions in Europe Contact ALSO Holding AG

Kilian Maier

Email: ... ALSO Holding AG (ALSN) (Emmen/Switzerland) is Europe's largest technology provider for the ICT industry, currently active in 31 European countries and in many countries worldwide via PaaS partners. The ALSO ecosystem comprises a total potential of more than 140,000 resellers, to whom we offer hardware, software and IT services from more than 800 vendors in over 1,680 product categories. In the spirit of the circular economy, the company provides all services from provision to remanufacturing from a single source. The business activities comprise the areas of Supply, Solutions and Services. Supply stands for the transactional provisioning of hardware and software. Solutions supports customers in the development of customised IT solutions. Subscription-based cloud offerings as well as digital platforms for IoT, cybersecurity, virtualisation and AI are at the heart of the Service division. The main shareholder is the Droege Group, Düsseldorf, Germany. Further information can be found at . The Droege Group (founded in 1988) is an independent investment and consulting firm under full family ownership. The company acts as a specialist for tailor-made transformation programs aiming to enhance corporate value. Droege Group combines its corporate family-run structure and capital strength into a family-equity business model. The group invests its own equity in“special opportunities” with a focus on medium-sized companies and spin-offs as well as strategically in buy & build transactions. With the guiding principle "execution - following the rules of art", the group is a pioneer in execution-oriented corporate development. Droege Group follows a focused investment strategy based on long-term oriented megatrends. Enthusiasm for quality, innovation and speed determines the company's actions. In recent years Droege Group has successfully positioned itself in domestic and international markets and operates in 30 countries. Further information can be found at . Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current assumptions and forecasts of the ALSO management. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors could lead to material differences between the forward-looking statements made here and the actual development, in particular the results, financial situation, and performance of our Group. The Group accepts no responsibility for updating these forward-looking statements or adapting them to future events or developments. Additional features:

File: 2026-11-12 - Intermedia - EN End of Media Release

