Hometogo Raises FY/26 Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Following Record Third Quarter Performance: Delivers All-Time Highs In Adjusted EBITDA, IFRS Revenues, And Free Cash Flow
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HomeToGo SE
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
HomeToGo raises FY/26 Adjusted EBITDA guidance following record third quarter performance: Delivers all-time highs in Adjusted EBITDA, IFRS Revenues, and Free Cash Flow
12.11.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
HomeToGo raises FY/26 Adjusted EBITDA guidance following record third quarter performance: Delivers all-time highs in Adjusted EBITDA, IFRS Revenues, and Free Cash Flow
About the HomeToGo Group
HomeToGo was founded in 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Today, HomeToGo is Europe's leading vacation rental group, building the industry's first end-to-end AI-powered vacation rental operating platform. The HomeToGo Group combines two business segments. HomeToGo_PRO offers software and tech-enabled service solutions for the entire travel industry, with HomeToGo Originals, one of Europe's largest vacation rental managers, at its core. Through HomeToGo's AI-powered Marketplace and distribution technology, travelers can search and compare prices and deals across the world's largest section of vacation rentals to find the perfect home for any trip. HomeToGo was born and built in Europe and is the official travel partner of German Bundesliga football club 1. FC Union Berlin. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The Company operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker“HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit:
Investor Relations Contact
Sebastian Bielski, CFO
... Media Contact
Isabel Nacke
... Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by HomeToGo SE that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither HomeToGo SE nor any of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. Use of Non-IFRS Performance Measures
This release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with IFRS, which may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company's financial results. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under IFRS. Regarding the alternative performance measures Adjusted EBITDA and Booking Revenues, please refer to the Glossary available on our IR website: Overview of Applied Non-IFRS Performance Measures. [1] Booking Revenues before cancellation generated in the first 9M 2026 or prior on the Marketplace with IFRS Revenues recognition based on check-in date after the first 9M 2026 12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HomeToGo SE
|9 rue de Bitbourg
|L-1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|LU2290523658, LU2290524383
|WKN:
|A2QM3K, A3GPQR
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|2221001IK1TS34BCHL37
|EQS News ID:
|2433214
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2433214 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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